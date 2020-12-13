Sunday, Dec. 13
EAST
Georgetown 97, St. John’s 94, OT
Marshall 81, Ohio 67
Northeastern 78, UMass 75
UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49
West Virginia 87, Richmond 71
Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65
SOUTH
Jacksonville 60, SC State 58
Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67
Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 75
Troy 61, Central Baptist 44
UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT
UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47
VMI 79, Hampton 64
Vanderbilt 84, MVSU 41
W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65
Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77
MIDWEST
Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66
Drake 81, Air Force 53
Indiana 87, North Alabama 52
Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53
Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73
Michigan 62, Penn St. 58
Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91
Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63
Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61
Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico 72, Rice 61
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 71, Grand Canyon 70
Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59
Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71
Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70
California 72, San Francisco 70
Montana 102, YCC 42
Seattle 89, Northwest U. 40
Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60
___
