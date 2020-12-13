On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Dec. 13

EAST

Georgetown 97, St. John’s 94, OT

Marshall 81, Ohio 67

Northeastern 78, UMass 75

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

West Virginia 87, Richmond 71

Youngstown St. 79, Binghamton 65

SOUTH

Jacksonville 60, SC State 58

Jacksonville St. 73, Tennessee Tech 67

Mercer 77, Georgia Southern 75

Troy 61, Central Baptist College 44

UMBC 66, Coppin St. 49

UNC-Asheville 90, High Point 84, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

UNC-Greensboro 64, Norfolk St. 47

VMI 79, Hampton 64

Vanderbilt 84, MVSU 41

W. Kentucky 68, Rhode Island 65

Winthrop 107, SC-Upstate 77

MIDWEST

Drake 81, Air Force 53

Indiana 87, North Alabama 52

Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kent St. 92, N. Kentucky 73

Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

Michigan 62, Penn St. 58

Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

Milwaukee 71, W. Michigan 63

Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

Wright St. 85, Bowling Green 67

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico 72, Rice 61

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 71, Grand Canyon 70

Boise St. 70, Weber St. 59

Cal Poly 75, San Jose St. 71

Cal St.-Fullerton 94, San Diego Christian 70

California 72, San Francisco 70

Montana St. 114, Yellowstone Christian College 74

Seattle 89, Northwest University 40

Washington St. 69, Portland St. 60

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|13 Military Hiring Conference - Houston,...
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Air Force presents Cross to special tactics Airman