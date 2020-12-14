Monday, Dec. 14
EAST
Rutgers 74, Maryland 60
William & Mary 85, George Washington 84, OT
SOUTH
Austin Peay 82, McKendree 68
LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66
McNeese St. 110, Arlington Baptist 64
Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54
Morehead St. 75, E. Kentucky 62
Presbyterian 85, Carver 46
Radford 67, Longwood 66
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 91, St. Francis (IL) 39
Marquette 89, Creighton 84
Rio Grande 89, Texas A&M International 51
FAR WEST
Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45
Colorado St. 91, N. Arizona 52
Nevada 79, San Diego 72
