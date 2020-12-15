Tuesday, Dec. 15
EAST
Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88
St. Francis Brooklyn 91, CCSU 86
Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39
SOUTH
Auburn 80, Texas Southern 63
Charlotte 63, Davidson 52
ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60
Georgia Southern 92, Carver 27
Liberty 82, SC State 52
Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45
Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, New Orleans 63
McNeese St. 114, Arlington Baptist 50
Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49
Radford 62, Longwood 53
Stetson 78, FAU 69
Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38
UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57
VCU 93, W. Carolina 68
VMI 106, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 72
Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60
Wofford 88, Coastal Carolina 77
MIDWEST
Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62
Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT
Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62
Northwestern 100, Quincy 48
Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59
St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74
Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65
North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Oral Roberts 96, Bacone 65
Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79
Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63
Texas A&M 69, SE Louisiana 52
Texas State 51, Texas A&M-CC 46
Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65
FAR WEST
Portland 88, College of Idaho 74
Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71
Utah 75, Utah Valley 67
