By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 1:01 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 15

EAST

Hofstra 96, Monmouth (NJ) 88

St. Francis Brooklyn 91, CCSU 86

Stony Brook 83, Point Park 39

SOUTH

Auburn 80, Texas Southern 63

Charlotte 63, Davidson 52

ETSU 65, Gardner-Webb 60

Georgia Southern 92, Carver 27

Liberty 82, SC State 52

Lipscomb 61, Trevecca Nazarene 45

Louisiana Tech 85, Jackson St. 58

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, New Orleans 63

McNeese St. 114, Arlington Baptist 50

Murray St. 90, Transylvania 49

Radford 62, Longwood 53

Stetson 78, FAU 69

Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38

UNC-Greensboro 65, SC-Upstate 57

VCU 93, W. Carolina 68

VMI 106, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 72

Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60

Wofford 88, Coastal Carolina 77

MIDWEST

Buffalo 90, Miami (Ohio) 62

Evansville 66, SE Missouri 63, OT

Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Illinois St. 91, Chicago St. 62

Northwestern 100, Quincy 48

Saint Louis 78, Indiana St. 59

St. Bonaventure 81, Akron 74

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico 104, Our Lady of the Lake 65

North Texas 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Oral Roberts 96, Bacone 65

Rice 90, Houston Baptist 79

Southern Miss. 66, Lamar 63

Texas A&M 69, SE Louisiana 52

Texas State 51, Texas A&M-CC 46

Wichita St. 69, Tulsa 65

FAR WEST

Portland 88, College of Idaho 74

Stanford 82, CS Northridge 71

Utah 75, Utah Valley 67

___

