Thursday, Dec. 17
EAST
Bryant 81, Wagner 75
Creighton 94, St. John’s 76
Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77
Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47
Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73
E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54
ETSU 96, Columbia International 54
North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51
MIDWEST
Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60
Nebraska 110, Doane 64
S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64
Saint Louis 80, NC State 69
Valparaiso 89, Purdue University Northwest 71
SOUTHWEST
Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57
New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58
North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55
FAR WEST
Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48
Oregon 74, San Francisco 64
S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78
Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54
