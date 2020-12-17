On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Dec. 17

EAST

Bryant 81, Wagner 75

Creighton 94, St. John’s 76

Drexel 81, Saint Joseph’s 77

Sacred Heart 87, LIU 72

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 87, Greensboro 47

Coastal Carolina 99, Delaware St. 73

E. Kentucky 118, Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54

ETSU 96, Columbia International 54

North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51

MIDWEST

Bradley 83, Jackson St. 60

Nebraska 110, Doane 64

S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64

Saint Louis 80, NC State 69

Valparaiso 89, Purdue University Northwest 71

SOUTHWEST

Kansas 58, Texas Tech 57

New Mexico 90, LeTourneau 58

North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55

FAR WEST

Loyola Marymount 51, UC Irvine 48

Oregon 74, San Francisco 64

S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78

Seattle 78, College of Idaho 54

___

