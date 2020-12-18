Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 1:01 pm
Friday, Dec. 18

EAST

Bowling Green 85, Robert Morris 65

Davidson 67, Rhode Island 58

Iona 70, Rider 56

Monmouth (NJ) 78, St. Peter’s 76

Niagara 68, Fairfield 51

West Virginia 70, Iowa St. 65

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41

Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 63

Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63

Florida Gulf Coast 112, Webber International 39

Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77

Georgia St. 122, Carver 57

Georgia Tech 74, Florida A&M 64

Howard 81, Hampton 76

NC A&T 91, Greensboro 45

Presbyterian 62, SC State 56

Richmond 75, Loyola of Chicago 73

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Morehead St. 65

Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49

UNC-Wilmington 80, Norfolk St. 72

W. Carolina 76, Coll. of Charleston 70, OT

MIDWEST

Drake 75, South Dakota 57

N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54

S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50

UT Martin 69, SE Missouri 67

W. Michigan 76, Cent. Michigan 61

Wichita St. 73, Emporia State 57

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 55

UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50

FAR WEST

BYU 72, San Diego St. 62

Montana 78, Dickinson State 51

Nevada 74, Air Force 57

S. Utah 98, Bethesda 64

Utah 79, Idaho 41

Utah St. 63, N. Colorado 50

Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54

Weber St. 94, Portland St. 66

___

