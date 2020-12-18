Friday, Dec. 18
EAST
Bowling Green 85, Robert Morris 65
Davidson 67, Rhode Island 58
Iona 70, Rider 56
Monmouth (NJ) 78, St. Peter’s 76
Niagara 68, Fairfield 51
West Virginia 70, Iowa St. 65
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 77, Columbia International 41
Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 63
Coastal Carolina 86, Alice Lloyd 63
Florida Gulf Coast 112, Webber International 39
Gardner-Webb 88, VMI 77
Georgia St. 122, Carver 57
Georgia Tech 74, Florida A&M 64
Howard 81, Hampton 76
NC A&T 91, Greensboro 45
Presbyterian 62, SC State 56
Richmond 75, Loyola of Chicago 73
SIU-Edwardsville 69, Morehead St. 65
Tennessee 103, Tennessee Tech 49
UNC-Wilmington 80, Norfolk St. 72
W. Carolina 76, Coll. of Charleston 70, OT
MIDWEST
Drake 75, South Dakota 57
N. Illinois 64, Chicago St. 54
S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50
UT Martin 69, SE Missouri 67
W. Michigan 76, Cent. Michigan 61
Wichita St. 73, Emporia State 57
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 82, Northwestern St. 55
UALR 78, Champion Christian College 50
FAR WEST
BYU 72, San Diego St. 62
Montana 78, Dickinson State 51
Nevada 74, Air Force 57
S. Utah 98, Bethesda 64
Utah 79, Idaho 41
Utah St. 63, N. Colorado 50
Washington St. 82, Montana St. 54
Weber St. 94, Portland St. 66
