Monday, Dec. 21
EAST
Bryant 93, UMass 88
Mass.-Lowell 73, Vermont 65
Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59
Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 46
SOUTH
Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 70
Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51
FAU 107, Florida College 72
FIU 111, Carver 34
Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59
Furman 118, SC State 52
George Mason 68, VMI 66
Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55
Hampton 67, Charleston Southern 55
Lipscomb 97, Crowley’s Ridge 60
Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48
North Florida 98, Edward Waters 71
Samford 133, Belhaven 84
Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66
Tulsa 56, Memphis 49
UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59
Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58
MIDWEST
Belmont 72, Evansville 63
Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46
Missouri St. 85, UALR 77
S. Illinois 76, Butler 73
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42
Rice 73, New Orleans 62
Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52
FAR WEST
BYU 87, Texas Southern 71
Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57
S. Utah 96, Bethesda 57
Sam Houston St. 69, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66
Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50
Texas St. 70, N. Arizona 65
Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62
Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62
___
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments