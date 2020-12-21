Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Monday, Dec. 21

EAST

Bryant 93, UMass 88

Mass.-Lowell 73, Vermont 65

Morgan St. 65, Delaware 59

Wagner 74, Sacred Heart 46

SOUTH

Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 70

Clemson 66, Morehead St. 51

FAU 107, Florida College 72

FIU 111, Carver 34

Florida St. 72, Gardner-Webb 59

Furman 118, SC State 52

George Mason 68, VMI 66

Georgia St. 72, Coll. of Charleston 55

        Read more Sports News news.

Hampton 67, Charleston Southern 55

Lipscomb 97, Crowley’s Ridge 60

Mississippi St. 87, MVSU 48

North Florida 98, Edward Waters 71

Samford 133, Belhaven 84

Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66

Tulsa 56, Memphis 49

UNC-Wilmington 78, Campbell 59

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58

MIDWEST

Belmont 72, Evansville 63

Kansas St. 70, Jacksonville 46

Missouri St. 85, UALR 77

S. Illinois 76, Butler 73

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42

Rice 73, New Orleans 62

Texas A&M 70, Wofford 52

FAR WEST

BYU 87, Texas Southern 71

Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57

S. Utah 96, Bethesda 57

Sam Houston St. 69, Texas Rio Grande Valley 66

Stanford 63, CS Bakersfield 50

Texas St. 70, N. Arizona 65

Utah St. 107, San Jose St. 62

Washington St. 90, Prairie View 62

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station