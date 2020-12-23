On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 23

EAST

Illinois 98, Penn St. 81

Iona 85, Coppin St. 65

NJIT 81, Rider 66

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67

St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis (NY) 64

SOUTH

George Mason 70, Towson 65

SE Louisiana 77, Grambling St. 70

Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60

UNC-Wilmington 87, Delaware St. 63

MIDWEST

Butler 70, Providence 64

Creighton 66, Xavier 61

DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72

Northwestern 74, Indiana 67

Notre Dame 81, Bellarmine 70

Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68

Saint Louis 62, UMKC 46

Villanova 85, Marquette 68

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 102, SW Christian 45

FAR WEST

BYU 87, Weber St. 79

Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52

CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51

Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56

UC San Diego 75, Saint Katherine 39

Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52

Washington St. 62, Northwestern St. 52

___

