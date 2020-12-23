Wednesday, Dec. 23
EAST
Illinois 98, Penn St. 81
Iona 85, Coppin St. 65
NJIT 81, Rider 66
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 67
St. Peter’s 70, St. Francis (NY) 64
SOUTH
George Mason 70, Towson 65
SE Louisiana 77, Grambling St. 70
Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60
UNC-Wilmington 87, Delaware St. 63
MIDWEST
Butler 70, Providence 64
Creighton 66, Xavier 61
DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72
Northwestern 74, Indiana 67
Notre Dame 81, Bellarmine 70
Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68
Saint Louis 62, UMKC 46
Villanova 85, Marquette 68
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 102, SW Christian 45
FAR WEST
BYU 87, Weber St. 79
Boise St. 89, New Mexico 52
CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51
Idaho St. 71, N. Colorado 56
UC San Diego 75, Saint Katherine 39
Utah St. 85, San Jose St. 52
Washington St. 62, Northwestern St. 52
___
