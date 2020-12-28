Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 1:01 pm
Monday, Dec. 28

EAST

Binghamton 75, UMBC 69

Monmouth (NJ) 97, Canisius 69

NJIT 81, Vermont 80

New Hampshire 53, Hartford 51

Stony Brook 71, Mass.-Lowell 64

SOUTH

Southern Miss. 74, Loyola (NO) 54

Troy 88, Carver 35

MIDWEST

Chicago 86, Illinois St. 55

Drake 73, Indiana St. 66

Evansville 84, S. Illinois 72

Maryland 70, Wisconsin 64

Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 56

N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 75

FAR WEST

Arizona 88, Colorado 74

CS Northridge 66, New Mexico St. 63

Colorado St. 75, Fresno St. 53

Gonzaga 88, N. Arizona 58

UC Irvine 73, UC Santa Barbara 69

___

