Monday, Dec. 28
EAST
Binghamton 75, UMBC 69
Monmouth (NJ) 97, Canisius 69
NJIT 81, Vermont 80, 2OT
New Hampshire 53, Hartford 51
Stony Brook 71, Mass.-Lowell 64
SOUTH
Southern Miss. 74, Loyola (NO) 54
Troy 88, Carver 35
MIDWEST
Drake 73, Indiana St. 66
Evansville 84, S. Illinois 72
Loyola of Chicago 86, Illinois St. 55
Maryland 70, Wisconsin 64
Minnesota 81, Michigan St. 56
N. Iowa 85, Missouri St. 75
FAR WEST
Arizona 88, Colorado 74
CS Northridge 66, New Mexico St. 63
Colorado St. 75, Fresno St. 53
Gonzaga 88, N. Arizona 58
UC Irvine 73, UC Santa Barbara 69
