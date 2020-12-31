On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Dec. 31

EAST

Michigan 84, Maryland 73

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69

Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Presbyterian 65, Radford 63

SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51

Wake Forest 70, Catawba 62

Winthrop 94, Campbell 76

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 92, McMurry 71

FAR WEST

Arizona 80, Washington 53

Boise St. 106, San Jose St. 54

        Read more Sports News news.

Colorado 72, Southern Cal 62

N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65

Nevada 68, New Mexico 54

Oregon 82, California 69

San Francisco 70, San Diego 62

UCLA 72, Utah 70

Utah St. 83, Air Force 48

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose