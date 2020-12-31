Thursday, Dec. 31
EAST
Michigan 84, Maryland 73
SOUTH
Gardner-Webb 80, Hampton 69
Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55
Presbyterian 65, Radford 63
SC-Upstate 60, High Point 51
Wake Forest 70, Catawba 62
Winthrop 94, Campbell 76
MIDWEST
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 92, McMurry 71
FAR WEST
Arizona 80, Washington 53
Boise St. 106, San Jose St. 54
Colorado 72, Southern Cal 62
N. Arizona 78, Idaho 65
Nevada 68, New Mexico 54
Oregon 82, California 69
San Francisco 70, San Diego 62
UCLA 72, Utah 70
Utah St. 83, Air Force 48
