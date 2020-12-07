On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College classes now planned at Inter Miami’s stadium

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 9:35 am
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami’s stadium will soon be a college classroom.

The MLS club announced Monday that it is partnering with the Global Institute of Sport on what will become the school’s first campus in North America, set to open in June. Master’s degrees in sports business and management — with classes at the stadium — will be offered at the school, an extension of the England-based University Campus of Football Business.

The school also has campuses at Wembley Stadium in London and Etihad Stadium in Manchester, among other hub locations. The first program scheduled for Inter Miami’s site: a Master’s class in Sports Directorship.

“Our facilities were built with flexibility in mind to serve as long-term economic drivers attracting more business, international competitions and tourism to our communities,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

Inter Miami’s stadium opened in March, and the team just finished its first MLS season. Soccer icon David Beckham is the club’s president and part of its ownership group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit