College Football National Signings

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
D’Marion Alexander, wde, 6-5, 215, China Spring, China Spring, Texas
Mason Brotherton, te, 6-4.5, 242, Mena, Mena, Ark.
Omar Burroughs Jr., s, 5-9.5, 167, IMG Academy, Savannah, Ga.
Cam’Ron Dabney, ath, 5-10.5, 175, Riverside Military Academy, Gainesville, Ga.
Tommy Dunn Jr., sde, 6-3, 255, Naaman Forest, Garland, Texas
Ben Easters, pro, 6-3, 195, Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Ind.
Jayson Gilliom, s, 6-2, 190, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.
Devin Neal, rb, 5-11, 208, Lawrence, Lawrence, Kan.
Majik Rector, wr, 5-9, 152, Lancaster, Lancaster, Texas
Kelan Robinson, wr, 6-2, 183, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
Corey Robinson II, ot, 6-5, 270, Roswell, Roswell, Ga.
Tanaka Scott, wr, 6-4, 190, Murphy, Mobile, Ala.
Andrew Simpson, olb, 6-1, 220, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Trey Staley, olb, 6-2, 200, Brookwood, Snellville, Ga.
De’Kedrick Sterns, ot, 6-4, 272, Del Valle, Del Valle, Texas
DeVonte Wilson, cb, 6-3, 190, Robert F Munroe Day School, Quincy, Fla.
Deldrick Withers, sde, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson, Little Rock, Ark.
Larson Workman, ot, 6-5, 265, Ganado, Ganado, Texas
James Wright, ath, 6-1, 195, Lakewood, Sumter, S.C.
Omar Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.
RJ Garcia II, wr, 6-1, 170, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla.
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Gaven Haselhorst, ilb, 6-1, 230, Hays, Hays, Kan.
Brenen Hawkins, wr, 6-3, 200, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas
Ozzie Hoffler, wde, 6-3, 220, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
Krew Jackson, s, 6-5, 200, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Darell Jones, ath, 5-11, 166, Field Kindley, Coffeyville, Kan.
Andrew Leingang, oc, 6-5, 270, Century, Bismarck, N.D.
Marvin Martin, s, 6-0, 185, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas
Davonte Pritchard, ath, 6-1, 200, Gardner Edgerton, Gardner, Kan.
Jake Rubley, pro, 6-3, 205, Valley, Littleton, Colo.
Devrin Weathers, ath, 6-1, 195, Webb City, Webb City, Mo.
Austin Weiner, ot, 6-7, 240, Gardner Edgerton, Gardner, Kan.
Brayden Wood, dt, 6-3, 267, Fairview, Boulder, Colo.
Wilson Berry, p, 6-0, 175, ProKick Australia, Australia
Jager Burton, og, 6-4, 271, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.
Dekel Crowdus, wr, 5-10.5, 165, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.
Jordan Dingle, te, 6-4, 235, Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Ky.
Jamarius Dinkins, sde, 6-6, 255, Walnut Ridge, Columbus, Ohio
Maxwell Hairston, cb, 6-1, 175, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Adrian Huey, cb, 5-10.5, 160, Hillsboro, Nashville, Tenn.
Christian Lewis, wr, 6-3, 190, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Ala.
Jordan Lovett, s, 6-2, 195, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.
Chauncey Magwood, wr, 6-0, 187, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.
Paul Rodriguez, ot, 6-5.5, 305, William Mason, Mason, Ohio
Devonte Ross, ATH, 6-0, 170, Cartersville, GA
Kahlil Saunders, sde, 6-5, 260, Grissom, Huntsville, Ala.
Kaiya Sheron, pro, 6-3.5, 195, Somerset, Somerset, Ky.
Martez Thrower, olb, 6-1, 220, Wilcox County, Rochelle, Ga.
David Wohlabaugh, ot, 6-6, 280, Walsh Jesuit, Stow, Ohio
La’Vell Wright, rb, 6-0, 204, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.
Jaylin Alderman, ilb, 6-1, 215, Valdosta, Valdosta, Ga.
Caleb Banks, sde, 6-6, 255, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.
Victoine Brown, sde, 6-4, 227, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
Demetrius Cannon, wr, 6-3, 205, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.
Rance Conner, cb, 5-10, 173, Booker T. Washington, Miami, Fla.
Trevion Cooley, rb, 5-11, 208, Knightdale, Knightdale, N.C.
Ryheem Craig, wde, 6-3, 212, Alexander Central, Taylorsville, N.C.
Derrick Edwards, cb, 5-11, 175, Space Coast, Cocoa, Fla.
Ashton Gillotte, wde, 6-4, 220, Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Fla.
Michael Gonzalez, og, 6-4, 280, Sun Valley, Monroe, N.C.
Aaron Gunn, og, 6-3, 308, Union Area, New Castle, Pa.
Jackson Hamilton, ilb, 6-1, 205, Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, wr, 5-10, 163, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.
TJ Lewis, dual, 6-4, 186, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga.
Victor Mullen, te, 6-6, 255, Marquette, Ottawa, Ill.
Bralyn Oliver, s, 6-2, 195, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Christian Pedersen, te, 6-5, 230, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.
Benjamin Perry, s, 6-3, 190, Mount Carmel, Chicago, Ill.
TJ Quinn, s, 6-1, 200, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
RJ Sorensen, sde, 6-4, 240, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Kani Walker, cb, 6-2, 194, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.
Jack Bech, wr, 6-2, 215, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, La.
Zavier Carter, olb, 6-4, 193, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.
Derrick Davis Jr., s, 6-1, 194, Gateway, Monroeville, Pa.
Garrett Dellinger, ot, 6-5, 280, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.
Armoni Goodwin, rb, 5-8, 190, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.
Chris Hilton, wr, 5-11.5, 169, Zachary, Zachary, La.
Landon Jackson, wde, 6-6, 240, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas
Corey Kiner, rb, 5-10, 205, Roger Bacon, Cincinnati, Ohio
Matthew Langlois, s, 6-0, 185, Catholic Of Pointe Coupee, New Roads, La.
Damarius McGhee, cb, 6-1, 163, Pensacola Catholic, Pensacola, Fla.
Malik Nabers, WR, 6-0, 190, Southside, Youngsville, La.
Garrett Nussmeier, pro, 6-1.5, 182, Marcus, Flower Mound, Texas
Greg Penn III, ilb, 6-1, 225, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.
Sage Ryan, s, 5-11, 193, Lafayette Christian Academy, Lafayette, La.
Jalen Shead, te, 6-4, 240, Olive Branch, Olive Branch, Miss.
Deion Smith, wr, 6-1.5, 172, Jackson Academy, Jackson, Miss.
Maason Smith, dt, 6-5, 316, Terrebonne, Houma, La.
Navonteque Strong, ILB, 6-0, 230, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, perkinston, MS
Peyton Todd, p, 6-5, 210, West Monroe, West Monroe, La.
Tommy Akingbesote, dt, 6-4, 270, Charles Herbert Flowers, Upper Marlboro, Md.
Joseph Bearns, te, 6-2, 245, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Terrance Butler, wde, 6-3, 220, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Corey Coley Jr., s, 6-1, 170, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.
CJ Dippre, te, 6-5, 245, Lakeland, Jermyn, Pa.
Tai Felton, wr, 6-2, 172, Stone Bridge, Ashburn, Va.
Roman Hemby, rb, 6-0, 195, John Carroll School, Bel Air, Md.
Leron Husbands, te, 6-3, 207, Charles Herbert Flowers, Washington, District of Columbia
Darrell Jackson, sde, 6-5.5, 258, Gadsden County, Havana, Fla.
Branden Jennings, lb, 6-3, 225, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.
Taizse Johnson, dt, 6-1, 290, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
Antwain Littleton, fb, 6-0, 265, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
Kyle Long, ot, 6-6, 300, Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo.
Colby McDonald, rb, 5-10.5, 200, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia
Andre Porter, dt, 6-3, 300, Washington, Washington, Pa.
Demeioun Robinson, wde, 6-3, 220, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.
ZionAngelo Shockley, wde, 6-4, 230, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
Gereme Spraggins, lb, 6-2, 230, Hutchinson JC, Gambrills, Md.
Dante Trader Jr., cb, 6-0, 180, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
Jayon Venerable, ath, 5-11, 193, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.
Weston Wolff, te, 6-4, 210, Venice, Venice, Fla.
Elijah Arroyo, te, 6-4, 210, Independence, Frisco, Texas
Andres Borregales, k, 5-11, 140, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.
Kahlil Brantley, te, 6-2, 205, Northwestern, Opa Locka, Fla.
Romello Brinson, wr, 6-2, 180, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Malik Curtis, ath, 5-11, 160, Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Fla.
Thomas Davis, ilb, 6-0.5, 235, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.
Thad Franklin, rb, 6-0, 225, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Jacolby George, wr, 5-11, 161, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Allan Haye, dt, 6-1, 296, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
Jabari Ishmael, wde, 6-5, 210, Columbus, Miami, Fla.
Tyler Johnson, olb, 6-2, 200, Killian, Miami, Fla.
Kamren Kinchens, s, 5-11, 201, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.
Michael McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 290, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Ryan Rodriguez, oc, 6-3, 280, Columbus, Miami, Fla.
Laurence Seymore, og, 6-1.5, 293, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.
Brashard Smith, wr, 5-8.5, 190, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.
Chase Smith, ath, 6-3, 190, Melbourne Senior, Melbourne, Fla.
Leonard Taylor, dt, 6-4, 265, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.
Deshawn Troutman, ilb, 6-1, 205, Edgewater, Miami, Fla.
James Williams, s, 6-5, 218, American Heritage, Opa Locka, Fla.
Raheem Anderson, oc, 6-3, 298, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.
Andrel Anthony, wr, 6-2, 175, East Lansing, East Lansing, Mich.
Kechaun Bennett, sde, 6-4, 220, Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn.
Tristan Bounds, ot, 6-7.5, 285, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.
Junior Colson, olb, 6-2, 228, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.
Greg Crippen, oc, 6-4, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Cristian Dixon, wr, 6-2, 187, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
Tommy Doman, p, 6-3, 170, St. Mary’s, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Tavierre Dunlap, rb, 6-0, 196, Del Valle, Del Valle, Texas
Donovan Edwards, rb, 5-11, 190, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Giovanni El-Hadi, ot, 6-5, 285, Adlai Stevenson, Sterling Heights, Mich.
Dominick Giudice, wde, 6-4, 250, Mater Dei, Freehold, N.J.
TJ Guy, wde, 6-4, 240, Mansfield, Mansfield, Mass.
Louis Hansen, te, 6-4.5, 232, St. Sebastian’s, Needham, Mass.
J.J. McCarthy, pro, 6-3, 190, IMG Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.
Tyler McLaurin, olb, 6-2, 210, Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Rod Moore, s, 5-11, 180, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio
Xavier Worthy, wr, 6-1, 160, Central East, Fresno, Calif.
Kameron Allen, te, 6-5, 220, North Forney, Forney, Texas
Brandon Baldwin, ot, 6-7, 315, Independence JC, Southfield, Mich.
Antoine Booth, cb, 6-0, 185, DeMatha Catholic, Baltimore, Md.
Ethan Boyd, ot, 6-7, 285, East Lansing, East Lansing, Mich.
Charles Brantley, cb, 6-0, 160, Venice, Venice, Fla.
Carson Casteel, ilb, 6-3, 210, Florence, Florence, Ala.
Hampton Fay, pro, 6-5, 210, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas
Ma’a Gaoteote, lb, 6-1, 225, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
Michael Gravely Jr., s, 6-1, 193, Euclid, Cleveland, Ohio
Derrick Harmon, dt, 6-4.5, 359, Loyola, Detroit, Mich.
Steffan Johnson, cb, 6-0, 160, Venice, Venice, Fla.
A.J. Kirk, s, 6-0, 200, Archbishop Hoban, Columbus, Ohio
Alex Okelo, wde, 6-5, 217, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.
Davion Primm, rb, 6-0, 201, Oak Park, Oak Park, Mich.
Tyson Watson, sde, 6-6, 270, Warren Mott, Warren, Mich.
Kevin Wigenton, og, 6-5, 290, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.
Austin Booker, sde, 6-5, 235, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.
Brady Boyd, wr, 6-1, 175, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
Lemeke Brockington, wr, 6-0, 185, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.
Deven Eastern, sde, 6-6, 280, Shakopee, Shakopee, Minn.
Jameson Geers, te, 6-4.5, 240, Providence Catholic, New Lenox, Ill.
Darius Green, s, 6-0, 190, Newton, Covington, Ga.
Mar’Keise Irving, rb, 5-10, 175, Hillcrest, Country Club Hills, Ill.
Cameron James, ot, 6-8, 280, Simeon, Chicago, Ill.
Athan Kaliakmanis, dual, 6-4, 190, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.
Dino Kaliakmanis, wr, 6-2, 188, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.
Luther McCoy, dt, 6-4, 290, Creekside, Saint Augustine, Fla.
Dylan McGill, ath, 6-2, 195, Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
Steven Ortiz, cb, 5-11, 170, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.
Logan Purcell, ot, 6-7, 245, Annandale, Annandale, Minn.
Jacob Schuster, dt, 6-2, 300, Tumwater, Olympia, Wash.
Justin Walley, cb, 5-10, 185, D’Iberville, Biloxi, Miss.
Devon Williams, olb, 6-1, 215, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio
Luke Altmyer, pro, 6-2, 190, Starkville, Starkville, Miss.
Kyndrich Breedlove, ath, 5-10.5, 165, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.
Bralon Brown, wr, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Markevious Brown, cb, 6-0, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Brandon Buckhaulter, wr, 6-3, 220, Hartfield Academy, Flowood, Miss.
Caden Costa, k, 6-1, 185, Mandeville, Mandeville, La.
MJ Daniels, ath, 6-3, 200, George County, Lucedale, Miss.
Jamond Gordon, DT, 6-4, 280, East Mississippi CC
Jibran Hawkins, sde, 6-3, 245, Discovery High School, Lawrenceville, Ga.
JJ Henry, wr, 5-10, 165, McKinney North, McKinney, Texas
Isaiah Iton, DT, 6-3, 295, Hutchinson CC
Dink Jackson, s, 6-2, 185, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Tysheem Johnson, s, 5-10, 190, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.
Cedrick Nicely, ot, 6-4, 305, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.
Micah Pettus, ot, 6-8, 318, James Clemens, Harvest, Ala.
Taleeq Robbins, dt, 6-3, 300, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
Elijah Sabbatini, s, 6-1, 195, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.
Demarcus Smith, sde, 6-4, 272, Parker, Birmingham, Ala.
Trey Washington, cb, 6-0, 195, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.
Demarko Williams, cb, 5-10, 175, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.
Jayden Williams, ath, 6-1, 195, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa
Hudson Wolfe, te, 6-6, 240, Hardin County, Savannah, Tenn.
Canon Boone, ot, 6-4, 280, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas
Gabe Cavazos, ot, 6-5, 292, Lake Cormorant, Lake Cormorant, Miss.
Corey Ellington, s, 6-3, 190, Holmes County, Lexington, Miss.
Daniel Greek, pro, 6-4, 230, Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas
Antonio Harmon, wr, 6-4, 205, Kosciusko, Kosciusko, Miss.
Nick Jones, ot, 6-4, 285, East Mississippi CC
Theodore Knox, wr, 5-10, 167, The Woodlands, The Woodlands, Texas
John Lewis, olb, 6-4, 225, Germantown, Madison, Miss.
Tre’von Marshall, wde, 6-4, 240, Locust Grove, Stockbridge, Ga.
Nic Mitchell, olb, 6-2, 215, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacobi Moore, wr, 6-2, 200, Harrison Central, Gulfport, Miss.
DeShawn Page, ILB, 6-2, 225, East Mississippi CC
Simeon Price, ath, 6-0, 204, West Florida Tech, Pensacola, Fla.
Albert Reese, ot, 6-7, 295, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.
Sawyer Robertson, pro, 6-3.5, 200, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas
Timar Rogers, olb, 6-2, 200, Deland, Deland, Fla.
Rodarius Thomas, wr, 6-1, 185, Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.
Carson Williams, ot, 6-4, 290, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Taj Butts, rb, 5-11, 205, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Daylan Carnell, cb, 6-1.5, 195, Ben Davis, Indianapolis, Ind.
Travion Ford, wde, 6-4, 232, Lutheran North, Saint Louis, Mo.
BJ Harris, rb, 5-10, 193, McCallie School, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Tyler Hibbler, s, 6-1.5, 198, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.
Ryan Hoerstkamp, te, 6-4, 225, Washington, Washington, Mo.
Darius Jackson, cb, 6-1, 175, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas
Jonathan Jones, sde, 6-4, 230, McKinney, McKinney, Texas
Dominic Lovett, wr, 5-10, 175, East St. Louis, Belleville, Ill.
Zach Lovett, lb, 6-2, 230, Rockledge, Rockledge, Florida
Tyler Macon, dual, 5-11.5, 200, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Gavin McKay, te, 6-4, 215, Memphis University School, Memphis, Tenn.
Kyran Montgomery, wde, 6-4, 251, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.
Shemar Pearl, WDE, 6-5, 235, Garden City CC
Zxaequan Reeves, cb, 6-2, 180, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.
Daniel Robledo, WDE, 6-5, 280, East Los Angeles Colege
Davion Sistrunk, cb, 6-2, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.
Connor Tollison, ot, 6-5, 300, Jackson, Jackson, Mo.
Arden Walker, sde, 6-4, 240, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.
Dameon Wilson, ilb, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain, Kings Mountain, N.C.
Mekhi Wingo, dt, 6-0, 280, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jakolbe Baldwin, wr, 5-11.5, 173, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
Sean Brown, s, 6-1, 190, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Lyndon Cooper, og, 6-3, 315, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.
Micah Crowell, wr, 6-2, 205, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.
Jaleel Davis, ot, 6-6, 300, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
Nate Evans, cb, 6-1, 175, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.
Caden Fordham, olb, 6-2, 220, The Bolles School, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Thornton Gentry, oc, 6-4, 282, Chapin, Chapin, S.C.
Julian Gray, wr, 5-10.5, 174, Hopewell, Huntersville, N.C.
Chase Hattley, s, 6-3, 205, Panther Creek, Cary, N.C.
Mario Love, cb, 5-10, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.
Aaron McLaughlin, pro, 6-5, 219, Denmark, Alpharetta, Ga.
Jordan Poole, ath, 6-0, 225, West Stanly, Oakboro, N.C.
Travali Price, wde, 6-4, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.
Zyun Reeves, sde, 6-7, 245, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.
Fredrick Seabrough, te, 6-4, 215, Swainsboro, Swainsboro, Ga.
Demie Sumo, rb, 6-0, 202, Willingboro, Willingboro, N.J.
Jayden Tate, ls, 5-11, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.
Koby Bretz, s, 6-2, 185, Westside, Omaha, Neb.
Ru’Quan Buckley, sde, 6-6, 280, Godwin Heights Senior, Three Rivers, Mich.
Marques Buford, ath, 6-0, 190, St. Thomas More, Cedar Hill, Texas
James Carnie, te, 6-5, 220, Norris, Firth, Neb.
Gabe Ervin, rb, 6-0, 200, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Thomas Fidone, te, 6-5, 225, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Mikai Gbayor, ilb, 6-2, 220, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.
Kamonte Grimes, ath, 6-2, 205, Palmetto Ridge, Naples, Fla.
Heinrich Haarberg, dual, 6-5, 185, Kearney Catholic, Kearney, Neb.
Shawn Hardy, wr, 6-3, 190, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.
Randolph Kpai, olb, 6-3, 185, Washington, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Henry Lutovsky, og, 6-6, 320, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, Iowa
Seth Malcom, olb, 6-3, 195, Fremont-Mills, Tabor, Iowa
Latrell Neville, wr, 6-3, 195, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas
Teddy Prochazka, ot, 6-8, 280, Elkhorn South, Omaha, Neb.
AJ Rollins, te, 6-6, 220, Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha, Neb.
Jailen Weaver, wde, 6-8, 280, Antioch, Antioch, Calif.
Malik Williams, cb, 6-0, 187, Buford, Buford, Ga.
Branson Yager, ot, 6-7, 332, Grantsville, Grantsville, Utah
Gavin Blackwell, wr, 5-11.5, 164, Sun Valley, Monroe, N.C.
DeAndre Boykins, ath, 5-11, 200, Central Cabarrus, Concord, N.C.
Tymir Brown, ath, 5-11, 169, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, N.C.
Raneiria Dillworth, olb, 6-2, 193, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.
Power Echols, ilb, 6-1, 206, Zebulon B. Vance, Charlotte, N.C.
Kamarro Edmonds, rb, 5-11, 227, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.
Tony Grimes, db, 6-0.75, 170, Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, Va.
Caleb Hood, ath, 6-1, 231, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.
JJ Jones, wr, 6-3, 195, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Drake Maye, pro, 6-5, 210, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.
Dontavius Nash, s, 6-2, 170, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.
Bryson Nesbit, te, 6-6, 235, South Mecklenburg, Charlotte, N.C.
Kobe Paysour, wr, 6-1, 175, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.
Diego Pounds, ot, 6-6, 305, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.
Jahvaree Ritzie, sde, 6-5, 274, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.
Keeshawn Silver, sde, 6-6, 275, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.
Gabe Stephens, ath, 6-3, 205, Mountain Island Charter, Mount Holly, N.C.
Trevion Stevenson, wde, 6-3, 217, Phoebus, Hampton, Va.
Eli Sutton, ot, 6-7, 285, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.
Ore Adeyi, cb, 5-10, 175, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
Lawson Albright, te, 6-5, 225, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.
Jackson Carsello, ot, 6-4, 270, Glenbrook North, Northbrook, Ill.
Jacob Gill, wr, 6-0, 170, Cardinal Gibbons, Raleigh, N.C.
Donnie Gray, ath, 6-0, 190, Deerfield Academy, New Haven, Conn.
Aidan Hubbard, olb, 6-4, 218, St Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio
Theran Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, North Central, Indianapolis, Ind.
Najee Story, sde, 6-4, 235, Solon, Solon, Ohio
Brendan Sullivan, pro, 6-3, 180, Davison, Davison, Mich.
Josh Thompson, og, 6-4, 290, Fenton, Fenton, Mich.
Caleb Tiernan, ot, 6-7, 280, Detroit Country Day, Livonia, Mich.
Anthony Tyus III, rb, 6-1, 207, Portage Northern, Portage, Mich.
Mac Uihlein, ilb, 6-1, 215, Lake Forest, Lake Forest, Ill.
Garner Wallace, s, 6-5, 185, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments