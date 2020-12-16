College Football National Signings

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Kansas

D’Marion Alexander, wde, 6-5, 215, China Spring, China Spring, Texas

Mason Brotherton, te, 6-4.5, 242, Mena, Mena, Ark.

Omar Burroughs Jr., s, 5-9.5, 167, IMG Academy, Savannah, Ga.

Cam’Ron Dabney, ath, 5-10.5, 175, Riverside Military Academy, Gainesville, Ga.

Tommy Dunn Jr., sde, 6-3, 255, Naaman Forest, Garland, Texas

Ben Easters, pro, 6-3, 195, Brownsburg, Brownsburg, Ind.

Jayson Gilliom, s, 6-2, 190, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Devin Neal, rb, 5-11, 208, Lawrence, Lawrence, Kan.

Majik Rector, wr, 5-9, 152, Lancaster, Lancaster, Texas

Kelan Robinson, wr, 6-2, 183, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

Corey Robinson II, ot, 6-5, 270, Roswell, Roswell, Ga.

Tanaka Scott, wr, 6-4, 190, Murphy, Mobile, Ala.

Andrew Simpson, olb, 6-1, 220, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Trey Staley, olb, 6-2, 200, Brookwood, Snellville, Ga.

De’Kedrick Sterns, ot, 6-4, 272, Del Valle, Del Valle, Texas

DeVonte Wilson, cb, 6-3, 190, Robert F Munroe Day School, Quincy, Fla.

Deldrick Withers, sde, 6-4, 245, Joe T. Robinson, Little Rock, Ark.

Larson Workman, ot, 6-5, 265, Ganado, Ganado, Texas

James Wright, ath, 6-1, 195, Lakewood, Sumter, S.C.

Kansas St.

Omar Daniels, cb, 6-0, 180, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.

RJ Garcia II, wr, 6-1, 170, Berkeley Prep, Tampa, Fla.

Gaven Haselhorst, ilb, 6-1, 230, Hays, Hays, Kan.

Brenen Hawkins, wr, 6-3, 200, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas

Ozzie Hoffler, wde, 6-3, 220, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.

Krew Jackson, s, 6-5, 200, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Darell Jones, ath, 5-11, 166, Field Kindley, Coffeyville, Kan.

Andrew Leingang, oc, 6-5, 270, Century, Bismarck, N.D.

Marvin Martin, s, 6-0, 185, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas

Davonte Pritchard, ath, 6-1, 200, Gardner Edgerton, Gardner, Kan.

Jake Rubley, pro, 6-3, 205, Valley, Littleton, Colo.

Devrin Weathers, ath, 6-1, 195, Webb City, Webb City, Mo.

Austin Weiner, ot, 6-7, 240, Gardner Edgerton, Gardner, Kan.

Brayden Wood, dt, 6-3, 267, Fairview, Boulder, Colo.

Kentucky

Wilson Berry, p, 6-0, 175, ProKick Australia, Australia

Jager Burton, og, 6-4, 271, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.

Dekel Crowdus, wr, 5-10.5, 165, Frederick Douglass, Lexington, Ky.

Jordan Dingle, te, 6-4, 235, Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Ky.

Jamarius Dinkins, sde, 6-6, 255, Walnut Ridge, Columbus, Ohio

Maxwell Hairston, cb, 6-1, 175, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Adrian Huey, cb, 5-10.5, 160, Hillsboro, Nashville, Tenn.

Christian Lewis, wr, 6-3, 190, Pleasant Grove, Pleasant Grove, Ala.

Jordan Lovett, s, 6-2, 195, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.

Chauncey Magwood, wr, 6-0, 187, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga.

Paul Rodriguez, ot, 6-5.5, 305, William Mason, Mason, Ohio

Devonte Ross, ATH, 6-0, 170, Cartersville, GA

Kahlil Saunders, sde, 6-5, 260, Grissom, Huntsville, Ala.

Kaiya Sheron, pro, 6-3.5, 195, Somerset, Somerset, Ky.

Martez Thrower, olb, 6-1, 220, Wilcox County, Rochelle, Ga.

David Wohlabaugh, ot, 6-6, 280, Walsh Jesuit, Stow, Ohio

La’Vell Wright, rb, 6-0, 204, North Hardin, Radcliff, Ky.

Louisville

Jaylin Alderman, ilb, 6-1, 215, Valdosta, Valdosta, Ga.

Caleb Banks, sde, 6-6, 255, Southfield, Southfield, Mich.

Victoine Brown, sde, 6-4, 227, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Demetrius Cannon, wr, 6-3, 205, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.

Rance Conner, cb, 5-10, 173, Booker T. Washington, Miami, Fla.

Trevion Cooley, rb, 5-11, 208, Knightdale, Knightdale, N.C.

Ryheem Craig, wde, 6-3, 212, Alexander Central, Taylorsville, N.C.

Derrick Edwards, cb, 5-11, 175, Space Coast, Cocoa, Fla.

Ashton Gillotte, wde, 6-4, 220, Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Fla.

Michael Gonzalez, og, 6-4, 280, Sun Valley, Monroe, N.C.

Aaron Gunn, og, 6-3, 308, Union Area, New Castle, Pa.

Jackson Hamilton, ilb, 6-1, 205, Blessed Trinity Catholic, Roswell, Ga.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, wr, 5-10, 163, Dillon, Dillon, S.C.

TJ Lewis, dual, 6-4, 186, Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Ga.

Victor Mullen, te, 6-6, 255, Marquette, Ottawa, Ill.

Bralyn Oliver, s, 6-2, 195, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Christian Pedersen, te, 6-5, 230, Junipero Serra, San Mateo, Calif.

Benjamin Perry, s, 6-3, 190, Mount Carmel, Chicago, Ill.

TJ Quinn, s, 6-1, 200, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.

RJ Sorensen, sde, 6-4, 240, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kani Walker, cb, 6-2, 194, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

LSU

Jack Bech, wr, 6-2, 215, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, La.

Zavier Carter, olb, 6-4, 193, Hapeville Charter, Atlanta, Ga.

Derrick Davis Jr., s, 6-1, 194, Gateway, Monroeville, Pa.

Garrett Dellinger, ot, 6-5, 280, Clarkston, Clarkston, Mich.

Armoni Goodwin, rb, 5-8, 190, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.

Chris Hilton, wr, 5-11.5, 169, Zachary, Zachary, La.

Landon Jackson, wde, 6-6, 240, Pleasant Grove, Texarkana, Texas

Corey Kiner, rb, 5-10, 205, Roger Bacon, Cincinnati, Ohio

Matthew Langlois, s, 6-0, 185, Catholic Of Pointe Coupee, New Roads, La.

Damarius McGhee, cb, 6-1, 163, Pensacola Catholic, Pensacola, Fla.

Malik Nabers, WR, 6-0, 190, Southside, Youngsville, La.

Garrett Nussmeier, pro, 6-1.5, 182, Marcus, Flower Mound, Texas

Greg Penn III, ilb, 6-1, 225, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Sage Ryan, s, 5-11, 193, Lafayette Christian Academy, Lafayette, La.

Jalen Shead, te, 6-4, 240, Olive Branch, Olive Branch, Miss.

Deion Smith, wr, 6-1.5, 172, Jackson Academy, Jackson, Miss.

Maason Smith, dt, 6-5, 316, Terrebonne, Houma, La.

Navonteque Strong, ILB, 6-0, 230, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, perkinston, MS

Peyton Todd, p, 6-5, 210, West Monroe, West Monroe, La.

Maryland

Tommy Akingbesote, dt, 6-4, 270, Charles Herbert Flowers, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Joseph Bearns, te, 6-2, 245, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Terrance Butler, wde, 6-3, 220, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Corey Coley Jr., s, 6-1, 170, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

CJ Dippre, te, 6-5, 245, Lakeland, Jermyn, Pa.

Tai Felton, wr, 6-2, 172, Stone Bridge, Ashburn, Va.

Roman Hemby, rb, 6-0, 195, John Carroll School, Bel Air, Md.

Leron Husbands, te, 6-3, 207, Charles Herbert Flowers, Washington, District of Columbia

Darrell Jackson, sde, 6-5.5, 258, Gadsden County, Havana, Fla.

Branden Jennings, lb, 6-3, 225, Sandalwood, Jacksonville, Fla.

Taizse Johnson, dt, 6-1, 290, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia

Antwain Littleton, fb, 6-0, 265, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia

Kyle Long, ot, 6-6, 300, Hazelwood Central, Florissant, Mo.

Colby McDonald, rb, 5-10.5, 200, St. John’s, Washington, District of Columbia

Andre Porter, dt, 6-3, 300, Washington, Washington, Pa.

Demeioun Robinson, wde, 6-3, 220, Quince Orchard, Gaithersburg, Md.

ZionAngelo Shockley, wde, 6-4, 230, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Gereme Spraggins, lb, 6-2, 230, Hutchinson JC, Gambrills, Md.

Dante Trader Jr., cb, 6-0, 180, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.

Jayon Venerable, ath, 5-11, 193, Archbishop Spalding, Severn, Md.

Weston Wolff, te, 6-4, 210, Venice, Venice, Fla.

Miami

Elijah Arroyo, te, 6-4, 210, Independence, Frisco, Texas

Andres Borregales, k, 5-11, 140, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.

Kahlil Brantley, te, 6-2, 205, Northwestern, Opa Locka, Fla.

Romello Brinson, wr, 6-2, 180, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Malik Curtis, ath, 5-11, 160, Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Fla.

Thomas Davis, ilb, 6-0.5, 235, Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga.

Thad Franklin, rb, 6-0, 225, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Jacolby George, wr, 5-11, 161, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Allan Haye, dt, 6-1, 296, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Jabari Ishmael, wde, 6-5, 210, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Tyler Johnson, olb, 6-2, 200, Killian, Miami, Fla.

Kamren Kinchens, s, 5-11, 201, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Michael McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 290, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Pompano Beach, Fla.

Ryan Rodriguez, oc, 6-3, 280, Columbus, Miami, Fla.

Laurence Seymore, og, 6-1.5, 293, Miami Central, Miami, Fla.

Brashard Smith, wr, 5-8.5, 190, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Chase Smith, ath, 6-3, 190, Melbourne Senior, Melbourne, Fla.

Leonard Taylor, dt, 6-4, 265, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Deshawn Troutman, ilb, 6-1, 205, Edgewater, Miami, Fla.

James Williams, s, 6-5, 218, American Heritage, Opa Locka, Fla.

Michigan

Raheem Anderson, oc, 6-3, 298, Cass Technical, Detroit, Mich.

Andrel Anthony, wr, 6-2, 175, East Lansing, East Lansing, Mich.

Kechaun Bennett, sde, 6-4, 220, Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn.

Tristan Bounds, ot, 6-7.5, 285, Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.

Junior Colson, olb, 6-2, 228, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Greg Crippen, oc, 6-4, 285, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Cristian Dixon, wr, 6-2, 187, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Tommy Doman, p, 6-3, 170, St. Mary’s, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Tavierre Dunlap, rb, 6-0, 196, Del Valle, Del Valle, Texas

Donovan Edwards, rb, 5-11, 190, West Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Giovanni El-Hadi, ot, 6-5, 285, Adlai Stevenson, Sterling Heights, Mich.

Dominick Giudice, wde, 6-4, 250, Mater Dei, Freehold, N.J.

TJ Guy, wde, 6-4, 240, Mansfield, Mansfield, Mass.

Louis Hansen, te, 6-4.5, 232, St. Sebastian’s, Needham, Mass.

J.J. McCarthy, pro, 6-3, 190, IMG Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.

Tyler McLaurin, olb, 6-2, 210, Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Rod Moore, s, 5-11, 180, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio

Xavier Worthy, wr, 6-1, 160, Central East, Fresno, Calif.

Michigan St.

Kameron Allen, te, 6-5, 220, North Forney, Forney, Texas

Brandon Baldwin, ot, 6-7, 315, Independence JC, Southfield, Mich.

Antoine Booth, cb, 6-0, 185, DeMatha Catholic, Baltimore, Md.

Ethan Boyd, ot, 6-7, 285, East Lansing, East Lansing, Mich.

Charles Brantley, cb, 6-0, 160, Venice, Venice, Fla.

Carson Casteel, ilb, 6-3, 210, Florence, Florence, Ala.

Hampton Fay, pro, 6-5, 210, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas

Ma’a Gaoteote, lb, 6-1, 225, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Michael Gravely Jr., s, 6-1, 193, Euclid, Cleveland, Ohio

Derrick Harmon, dt, 6-4.5, 359, Loyola, Detroit, Mich.

Steffan Johnson, cb, 6-0, 160, Venice, Venice, Fla.

A.J. Kirk, s, 6-0, 200, Archbishop Hoban, Columbus, Ohio

Alex Okelo, wde, 6-5, 217, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.

Davion Primm, rb, 6-0, 201, Oak Park, Oak Park, Mich.

Tyson Watson, sde, 6-6, 270, Warren Mott, Warren, Mich.

Kevin Wigenton, og, 6-5, 290, Hun School, Princeton, N.J.

Minnesota

Austin Booker, sde, 6-5, 235, Center Grove, Greenwood, Ind.

Brady Boyd, wr, 6-1, 175, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas

Lemeke Brockington, wr, 6-0, 185, Colquitt County, Moultrie, Ga.

Deven Eastern, sde, 6-6, 280, Shakopee, Shakopee, Minn.

Jameson Geers, te, 6-4.5, 240, Providence Catholic, New Lenox, Ill.

Darius Green, s, 6-0, 190, Newton, Covington, Ga.

Mar’Keise Irving, rb, 5-10, 175, Hillcrest, Country Club Hills, Ill.

Cameron James, ot, 6-8, 280, Simeon, Chicago, Ill.

Athan Kaliakmanis, dual, 6-4, 190, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.

Dino Kaliakmanis, wr, 6-2, 188, Antioch Community, Antioch, Ill.

Luther McCoy, dt, 6-4, 290, Creekside, Saint Augustine, Fla.

Dylan McGill, ath, 6-2, 195, Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas

Steven Ortiz, cb, 5-11, 170, Desert Edge, Goodyear, Ariz.

Logan Purcell, ot, 6-7, 245, Annandale, Annandale, Minn.

Jacob Schuster, dt, 6-2, 300, Tumwater, Olympia, Wash.

Justin Walley, cb, 5-10, 185, D’Iberville, Biloxi, Miss.

Devon Williams, olb, 6-1, 215, Dublin Coffman, Dublin, Ohio

Mississippi

Luke Altmyer, pro, 6-2, 190, Starkville, Starkville, Miss.

Kyndrich Breedlove, ath, 5-10.5, 165, Pearl-Cohn, Nashville, Tenn.

Bralon Brown, wr, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Markevious Brown, cb, 6-0, 170, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Brandon Buckhaulter, wr, 6-3, 220, Hartfield Academy, Flowood, Miss.

Caden Costa, k, 6-1, 185, Mandeville, Mandeville, La.

MJ Daniels, ath, 6-3, 200, George County, Lucedale, Miss.

Jamond Gordon, DT, 6-4, 280, East Mississippi CC

Jibran Hawkins, sde, 6-3, 245, Discovery High School, Lawrenceville, Ga.

JJ Henry, wr, 5-10, 165, McKinney North, McKinney, Texas

Isaiah Iton, DT, 6-3, 295, Hutchinson CC

Dink Jackson, s, 6-2, 185, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.

Tysheem Johnson, s, 5-10, 190, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.

Cedrick Nicely, ot, 6-4, 305, Gainesville, Gainesville, Ga.

Micah Pettus, ot, 6-8, 318, James Clemens, Harvest, Ala.

Taleeq Robbins, dt, 6-3, 300, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Elijah Sabbatini, s, 6-1, 195, Biloxi, Biloxi, Miss.

Demarcus Smith, sde, 6-4, 272, Parker, Birmingham, Ala.

Trey Washington, cb, 6-0, 195, Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala.

Demarko Williams, cb, 5-10, 175, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Jayden Williams, ath, 6-1, 195, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa

Hudson Wolfe, te, 6-6, 240, Hardin County, Savannah, Tenn.

Mississippi St.

Canon Boone, ot, 6-4, 280, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas

Gabe Cavazos, ot, 6-5, 292, Lake Cormorant, Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Corey Ellington, s, 6-3, 190, Holmes County, Lexington, Miss.

Daniel Greek, pro, 6-4, 230, Liberty Christian, Argyle, Texas

Antonio Harmon, wr, 6-4, 205, Kosciusko, Kosciusko, Miss.

Nick Jones, ot, 6-4, 285, East Mississippi CC

Theodore Knox, wr, 5-10, 167, The Woodlands, The Woodlands, Texas

John Lewis, olb, 6-4, 225, Germantown, Madison, Miss.

Tre’von Marshall, wde, 6-4, 240, Locust Grove, Stockbridge, Ga.

Nic Mitchell, olb, 6-2, 215, Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jacobi Moore, wr, 6-2, 200, Harrison Central, Gulfport, Miss.

DeShawn Page, ILB, 6-2, 225, East Mississippi CC

Simeon Price, ath, 6-0, 204, West Florida Tech, Pensacola, Fla.

Albert Reese, ot, 6-7, 295, Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, Fla.

Sawyer Robertson, pro, 6-3.5, 200, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas

Timar Rogers, olb, 6-2, 200, Deland, Deland, Fla.

Rodarius Thomas, wr, 6-1, 185, Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.

Carson Williams, ot, 6-4, 290, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Missouri

Taj Butts, rb, 5-11, 205, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Daylan Carnell, cb, 6-1.5, 195, Ben Davis, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, wde, 6-4, 232, Lutheran North, Saint Louis, Mo.

BJ Harris, rb, 5-10, 193, McCallie School, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Tyler Hibbler, s, 6-1.5, 198, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.

Ryan Hoerstkamp, te, 6-4, 225, Washington, Washington, Mo.

Darius Jackson, cb, 6-1, 175, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas

Jonathan Jones, sde, 6-4, 230, McKinney, McKinney, Texas

Dominic Lovett, wr, 5-10, 175, East St. Louis, Belleville, Ill.

Zach Lovett, lb, 6-2, 230, Rockledge, Rockledge, Florida

Tyler Macon, dual, 5-11.5, 200, East St. Louis, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Gavin McKay, te, 6-4, 215, Memphis University School, Memphis, Tenn.

Kyran Montgomery, wde, 6-4, 251, Pike, Indianapolis, Ind.

Shemar Pearl, WDE, 6-5, 235, Garden City CC

Zxaequan Reeves, cb, 6-2, 180, Cocoa, Cocoa, Fla.

Daniel Robledo, WDE, 6-5, 280, East Los Angeles Colege

Davion Sistrunk, cb, 6-2, 170, Eau Gallie, Melbourne, Fla.

Connor Tollison, ot, 6-5, 300, Jackson, Jackson, Mo.

Arden Walker, sde, 6-4, 240, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Dameon Wilson, ilb, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain, Kings Mountain, N.C.

Mekhi Wingo, dt, 6-0, 280, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

NC State

Jakolbe Baldwin, wr, 5-11.5, 173, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.

Sean Brown, s, 6-1, 190, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Lyndon Cooper, og, 6-3, 315, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.

Micah Crowell, wr, 6-2, 205, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.

Jaleel Davis, ot, 6-6, 300, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.

Nate Evans, cb, 6-1, 175, Frank W. Cox, Virginia Beach, Va.

Caden Fordham, olb, 6-2, 220, The Bolles School, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Thornton Gentry, oc, 6-4, 282, Chapin, Chapin, S.C.

Julian Gray, wr, 5-10.5, 174, Hopewell, Huntersville, N.C.

Chase Hattley, s, 6-3, 205, Panther Creek, Cary, N.C.

Mario Love, cb, 5-10, 170, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Aaron McLaughlin, pro, 6-5, 219, Denmark, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jordan Poole, ath, 6-0, 225, West Stanly, Oakboro, N.C.

Travali Price, wde, 6-4, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.

Zyun Reeves, sde, 6-7, 245, East Forsyth, Kernersville, N.C.

Fredrick Seabrough, te, 6-4, 215, Swainsboro, Swainsboro, Ga.

Demie Sumo, rb, 6-0, 202, Willingboro, Willingboro, N.J.

Jayden Tate, ls, 5-11, 265, North Lincoln, Lincolnton, N.C.

Nebraska

Koby Bretz, s, 6-2, 185, Westside, Omaha, Neb.

Ru’Quan Buckley, sde, 6-6, 280, Godwin Heights Senior, Three Rivers, Mich.

Marques Buford, ath, 6-0, 190, St. Thomas More, Cedar Hill, Texas

James Carnie, te, 6-5, 220, Norris, Firth, Neb.

Gabe Ervin, rb, 6-0, 200, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Thomas Fidone, te, 6-5, 225, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Mikai Gbayor, ilb, 6-2, 220, Irvington, Irvington, N.J.

Kamonte Grimes, ath, 6-2, 205, Palmetto Ridge, Naples, Fla.

Heinrich Haarberg, dual, 6-5, 185, Kearney Catholic, Kearney, Neb.

Shawn Hardy, wr, 6-3, 190, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.

Randolph Kpai, olb, 6-3, 185, Washington, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Henry Lutovsky, og, 6-6, 320, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Seth Malcom, olb, 6-3, 195, Fremont-Mills, Tabor, Iowa

Latrell Neville, wr, 6-3, 195, Hightower, Missouri City, Texas

Teddy Prochazka, ot, 6-8, 280, Elkhorn South, Omaha, Neb.

AJ Rollins, te, 6-6, 220, Creighton Preparatory School, Omaha, Neb.

Jailen Weaver, wde, 6-8, 280, Antioch, Antioch, Calif.

Malik Williams, cb, 6-0, 187, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Branson Yager, ot, 6-7, 332, Grantsville, Grantsville, Utah

North Carolina

Gavin Blackwell, wr, 5-11.5, 164, Sun Valley, Monroe, N.C.

DeAndre Boykins, ath, 5-11, 200, Central Cabarrus, Concord, N.C.

Tymir Brown, ath, 5-11, 169, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, N.C.

Raneiria Dillworth, olb, 6-2, 193, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.

Power Echols, ilb, 6-1, 206, Zebulon B. Vance, Charlotte, N.C.

Kamarro Edmonds, rb, 5-11, 227, Havelock, Havelock, N.C.

Tony Grimes, db, 6-0.75, 170, Princess Anne, Virginia Beach, Va.

Caleb Hood, ath, 6-1, 231, Richmond, Rockingham, N.C.

JJ Jones, wr, 6-3, 195, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Drake Maye, pro, 6-5, 210, Myers Park, Charlotte, N.C.

Dontavius Nash, s, 6-2, 170, Hunter Huss, Gastonia, N.C.

Bryson Nesbit, te, 6-6, 235, South Mecklenburg, Charlotte, N.C.

Kobe Paysour, wr, 6-1, 175, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.

Diego Pounds, ot, 6-6, 305, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.

Jahvaree Ritzie, sde, 6-5, 274, Glenn, Kernersville, N.C.

Keeshawn Silver, sde, 6-6, 275, Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Gabe Stephens, ath, 6-3, 205, Mountain Island Charter, Mount Holly, N.C.

Trevion Stevenson, wde, 6-3, 217, Phoebus, Hampton, Va.

Eli Sutton, ot, 6-7, 285, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

Northwestern

Ore Adeyi, cb, 5-10, 175, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas

Lawson Albright, te, 6-5, 225, Grimsley, Greensboro, N.C.

Jackson Carsello, ot, 6-4, 270, Glenbrook North, Northbrook, Ill.

Jacob Gill, wr, 6-0, 170, Cardinal Gibbons, Raleigh, N.C.

Donnie Gray, ath, 6-0, 190, Deerfield Academy, New Haven, Conn.

Aidan Hubbard, olb, 6-4, 218, St Ignatius, Cleveland, Ohio

Theran Johnson, cb, 6-0, 170, North Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

Najee Story, sde, 6-4, 235, Solon, Solon, Ohio

Brendan Sullivan, pro, 6-3, 180, Davison, Davison, Mich.

Josh Thompson, og, 6-4, 290, Fenton, Fenton, Mich.

Caleb Tiernan, ot, 6-7, 280, Detroit Country Day, Livonia, Mich.

Anthony Tyus III, rb, 6-1, 207, Portage Northern, Portage, Mich.

Mac Uihlein, ilb, 6-1, 215, Lake Forest, Lake Forest, Ill.

Garner Wallace, s, 6-5, 185, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

