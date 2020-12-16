On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 8:16 pm
14 min read
      

Alabama

Anquin Barnes, dt, 6-5, 299, Robert E. Lee, Montgomery, Ala.

Kendrick Blackshire, ilb, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas

James Brockermeyer, oc, 6-3, 273, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas

Tommy Brockermeyer, ot, 6-6.25, 283, All Saints Episcopal, Fort Worth, Texas

Jacorey Brooks, wr, 6-3, 185, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kadarius Calloway, ath, 6-0, 210, Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Miss.

JoJo Earle, wr, 5-9.5, 170, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Terrence Ferguson, og, 6-4, 300, Peach County, Fort Valley, Ga.

Monkell Goodwine, sde, 6-4, 260, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Upper Marlboro, Md.

Agiye Hall, wr, 6-3, 190, Bloomingdale, Valrico, Fla.

Ian Jackson, olb, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Prattville, Ala.

Khyree Jackson, db, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md., Mississippi C.C.

Tim Keenan, dt, 6-2, 330, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

        Read more Sports News news.

Keanu Koht, wde, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Fla.

JC Latham, ot, 6-6, 305, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Deontae Lawson, ilb, 6-3, 225, Mobile Christian School, Mobile, Ala.

Christian Leary, wr, 5-9, 190, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, cb, 6-0.5, 180, Pinson Valley, Pinson, Ala.

Jalen Milroe, dual, 6-3, 206, Tompkins, Katy, Texas

Robbie Ouzts, te, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, Rock Hill, S.C.

Damon Payne, dt, 6-3.5, 297, Belleville, Belleville, Mich.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Devonta Smith, cb, 6-0, 185, La Salle, Cincinnati, Ohio

Dallas Turner, wde, 6-4, 245, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kaine Williams, s, 6-2, 205, John Ehret, Marrero, La.

Arizona

Jackson Bailey, olb, 6-1, 220, Red Oak, Red Oak, Texas

Kolbe Cage, s, 6-0, 205, Holy Cross HS, New Orleans, La.

Javione Carr, s, 6-0, 170, Sam Houston, Arlington, Texas

Luke Eckardt, ot, 6-7, 265, Richmond-Burton, Richmond, Ill.

DJ Fryar, ilb, 6-3, 205, Steilacoom, Tacoma, Wash.

JT Hand, oc, 6-3, 285, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Dalton Johnson, s, 5-10, 180, Katy, Katy, Texas

Logan Kraut, ath, 6-2, 190, Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Colby Powers, te, 6-4, 235, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas

Mojo Weerts, ilb, 6-2, 220, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.

Arizona St.

Junior Alexander, wr, 6-3, 189, Kennedy Catholic, Burien, Wash.

Finn Collins, pro, 6-3, 178, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Eric Gentry, wde, 6-6, 205, Neumann Goretti, Philadelphia, Pa.

Isaia Glass, ot, 6-5, 245, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Tommi Hill, ath, 6-1, 185, Edgewater, Orlando, Fla.

Lonyatta Alexander, wr, 6-2, 185, Kennedy Catholic, Pacifica, Calif.

Robert Regan, cb, 6-0, 186, Orange Lutheran, Orange, Calif.

Gharin Stansbury, wde, 6-5, 230, Franklin, Franklin, La.

Jaydon Williams, olb, 6-1, 195, South Oak Cliff, Dallas, Texas

Arkansas

Marco Avant, olb, 6-2.5, 212, Jonesboro, Forrest City, Ark.

Cameron Ball, ot, 6-5, 300, Tri-Cities, Atlanta, Ga.

Cole Carson, ot, 6-5, 285, Rivercrest, Bogata, Texas

Lucas Coley, dual, 6-1, 203, Cornerstone Christian, San Antonio, Texas

AJ Green, ath, 5-11, 194, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, olb, 6-1, 195, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Javion Hunt, rb, 6-0, 205, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ketron Jackson, wr, 6-2, 186, Royse City, Royse City, Texas

Jayden Johnson, ath, 6-2, 200, Cedartown, Cedartown, Ga.

Cameron Little, k, 6-2, 170, Southmoore, Moore, Okla.

Chase Lowery, cb, 6-0, 180, Frisco, Frisco, Texas

Devon Manuel, ot, 6-8, 300, Beau Chene, Arnaudville, La.

Erin Outley, te, 6-4, 255, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.

Keuan Parker, cb, 5-11, 173, Booker T. Washington, Tulsa, Okla.

Christopher Paul Jr., ilb, 6-1, 235, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.

Landon Rogers, dual, 6-4, 215, Parkview Magnet, Little Rock, Ark.

Raheim Sanders, ath, 6-2, 210, Rockledge, Rockledge, Fla.

Bryce Stephens, wr, 6-0, 170, John Marshall, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Terry Wells, ot, 6-4, 306, Wynne, Wynne, Ark.

Jalen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 188, Paraclete, Lancaster, Calif.

Jaedon Wilson, wr, 6-3, 172, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Solomon Wright, dt, 6-0, 270, Vian, Vian, Okla.

Auburn

Dematrius Davis, dual, 5-10.5, 200, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Armani Diamond, cb, 5-11, 171, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.

Kamal Hadden, CB, 6-2, 185, Independence, KS

Ahmari Harvey, s, 5-10.5, 171, Florida State Univ. School, Tallahassee, Fla.

Lee Hunter, dt, 6-5, 292, Blount, Eight Mile, Ala.

Landen King, te, 6-5, 220, Atascocita, Humble, Texas

Garner Langlo, og, 6-7, 270, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.

Ian Mathews, dl, 6-5, 270, Pacelli, Columbus, Ga.

Tobechi Okoli, sde, 6-5, 250, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Hal Presley, wr, 6-3, 190, Mansfield Summit, Arlington, Texas

Marquis Robinson, dt, 6-3, 300, Milton, Milton, Fla.

Baylor

Monaray Baldwin, wr, 5-9, 160, Shoemaker, Killeen, Texas

Elijah Bean, wr, 6-5, 185, Summer Creek, Humble, Texas

Cameron Bonner, wr, 5-11, 173, St. Thomas, Houston, Texas

Tyrone Brown, ilb, 5-10.5, 200, West Orange-Stark, Orange, Texas

Cisco Caston, s, 6-2, 195, Weatherford, Weatherford, Texas

Dakote Doyle, dt, 6-1, 270, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Kyron Drones, dual, 6-2, 195, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Javon Gipson, wr, 6-2.5, 189, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas

Connor Heffernan, og, 6-4, 260, Georgetown, Georgetown, Texas

Jordan Jenkins, rb, 6-1, 202, Lindale, Lindale, Texas

Cooper Lanz, sde, 6-4, 240, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Devin Lemear, s, 6-0, 170, Manor, Manor, Texas

Ryan Lengyel, ot, 6-5, 275, Jesuit, Dallas, Texas

Jackie Marshall, ilb, 6-1.5, 230, East St. John, Reserve, La.

Romario Noel, s, 6-2.5, 194, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas

Tate Williams, og, 6-4, 264, Wall, Wall, Texas

Tevin Williams III, cb, 6-0, 172, Stillwater, Stillwater, Okla.

Boston College

Shawn Asbury II, cb, 5-10, 170, North Stafford, Stafford, Va.

Cole Batson, ath, 6-4, 190, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.

Jaylen Blackwell, s, 6-2, 190, Union Grove, McDonough, Ga.

Lewis Bond, apb, 6-0, 188, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Clinton Burton Jr., cb, 5-11, 170, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Jalen Cheek, cb, 6-1, 187, Winslow Twp, Atco, N.J.

Tyeus Clemons, wde, 6-3, 245, Sparkman, Harvest, Ala.

Xavier Coleman, rb, 5-10, 190, Lenape, Medford, N.J.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, olb, 6-2, 210, Williamstown, Williamstown, N.J.

Shawn Gates, cb, 6-0, 175, East, Akron, Ohio

Otto Hess, ot, 6-6.5, 293, Oswego, Oswego, Ill.

Quintavious Hutchins, wde, 6-3, 230, Bessemer City, Bessemer, Ala.

Jamareeh Jones, ath, 6-0, 182, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Ilija Krajnovic, ot, 6-8, 325, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Connor Lytton, k, 6-2, 195, Radford, Radford, Va.

Owen McGowan, ilb, 6-1, 225, Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.

Emmett Morehead, pro, 6-6, 225, Episcopal, Alexandria, Va.

Neto Okpala, wde, 6-2, 225, Loganville, Loganville, Ga.

Casey Phinney, ilb, 6-1, 232, Noble And Greenough School, Marshfield, Mass.

Dante Reynolds, wr, 6-0, 190, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Bryce Steele, ilb, 6-1, 207, Millbrook, Raleigh, N.C.

Owen Stoudmire, dt, 6-2, 315, Norwayne, Creston, Ohio

Nigel Tate, dt, 6-2, 295, The Bullis School, Potomac, Md.

Jaden Williams, wr, 5-10, 170, Hendrickson, Pflugerville, Texas

Jalon Williams, cb, 5-11, 180, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

BYU

Raider Damuni, ath, 6-2, 190, Timpview, Provo, Utah

Logan Fano, wde, 6-4, 230, Timpview, Spanish Fork, Utah

Isaiah Glasker, ath, 6-5, 195, Bingham, South Jordan, Utah

Kyson Hall, wr, 5-11, 175, Maple Mountain, Spanish Fork, Utah

Dallin Havea, ath, 6-3, 215, Provo, Provo, Utah

John Henry Daley, ath, 6-4, 215, Lone Peak, American Fork, Utah

Sione Hingano, ot, 6-5, 290, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Nathan Hoke, ilb, 6-3, 225, North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa.

Weston Jones, ot, 6-5, 260, Romeo, Romeo, Mich.

Elia Migao, og, 6-2, 320, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.

Enoka Migao, wde, 6-5, 230, Chaparral, Temecula, Calif.

Bentley Redden, ath, 6-5, 220, San Clemente, San Clemente, Calif.

Quenton Rice, wr, 6-1, 170, Faith Lutheran, Las Vegas, Nev.

Dylan Rollins, ot, 6-5.5, 284, Sentinel, Missoula, Mont.

Hinckley Ropati, rb, 5-10, 215, Cerritos JC, Norwalk, Calif.

Ricky Wolfgramm, olb, 6-1, 255, East, Salt Lake City, Utah

California

Mavin Anderson, wr, 6-0, 195, Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Hunter Barth, s, 6-2, 200, Queen Creek, Queen Creek, Ariz.

Akili Calhoun, wde, 6-4, 245, Liberty, Brentwood, Calif.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, wde, 6-3, 222, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.

Lu-Magia Hearns, cb, 5-10, 160, De La Salle, Concord, Calif.

Patrick Hisatake, olb, 6-4, 240, Westview, Portland, Ore.

Fatuvalu Iosefa, s, 6-0, 170, Mililani, Mililani, Hawaii

Dylan Jemtegaard, og, 6-4, 270, Yelm, Yelm, Wash.

Ryan Lange, ot, 6-6, 330, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Calif.

Keleki Latu, te, 6-6, 205, Jesuit, Carmichael, Calif.

Kai Millner, pro, 6-2, 188, Higley, Gilbert, Ariz.

Moses Oladejo, olb, 6-2, 225, Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Calif.

Nate Rutchena, lb, 6-3, 225, Monte Vista, Danville, Calif.

J.Michael Sturdivant, wr, 6-3.5, 185, Marcus, Flower Mound, Texas

Bastian Swinney, og, 6-6, 275, Edina, Minneapolis, Minn.

Jermaine Terry, te, 6-4, 235, Kennedy, Richmond, Calif.

Myles Williams, wde, 6-3, 250, Bishop Alemany, Mission Hills, Calif.

Clemson

Jake Briningstool, te, 6-5, 215, Ravenwood, Brentwood, Tenn.

Barrett Carter, olb, 6-1, 220, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Bubba Chandler, pro, 6-4, 195, North Oconee, Bogart, Ga.

Beaux Collins, wr, 6-2.5, 195, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Dacari Collins, wr, 6-3.5, 200, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Cade Denhoff, sde, 6-4.5, 235, Lakeland Christian School, Lakeland, Fla.

Ryan Linthicum, oc, 6-4, 275, Damascus, Damascus, Md.

Phil Mafah, rb, 6-1, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Andrew Mukuba, s, 6-0, 185, LBJ, Austin, Texas

Payton Page, dt, 6-4, 360, Dudley, Greensboro, N.C.

Zaire Patterson, wde, 6-6, 230, Winston-Salem Prep, Winston Salem, N.C.

Dietrick Pennington, og, 6-5, 326, Evangelical Christian, Cordova, Tenn.

Will Shipley, apb, 5-11, 198, Weddington, Matthews, N.C.

Troy Stellato, wr, 6-0, 175, Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Marcus Tate, og, 6-4.5, 318, TRU Prep Academy, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Will Taylor, ath, 5-10, 157, Dutch Fork, Columbia, S.C.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ilb, 6-0, 210, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.

Nathaniel Wiggins, cb, 6-2, 170, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Colorado

Edgar Amaya, og, 6-4, 315, Russellville, Russellville, Ala.

Jackson Anderson, og, 6-4, 290, Mineola, Mineola, Texas

Allan Baugh, sde, 6-3, 253, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cole Becker, k, 6-3.5, 215, Rocklin, Rocklin, Calif.

Drew Carter, dual, 6-3, 195, Tigard, Portland, Ore.

Zephaniah Maea, ilb, 6-1, 230, Liberty, Henderson, Nev.

Zion Magalei, olb, 6-3, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Tyas Martin, dt, 6-3, 318, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Ark.

Kaylin Moore, ath, 6-0, 180, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif.

Trustin Oliver, ss, 6-4, 220, Legend, Parker, Col.

Erik Olsen, te, 6-5, 230, Heritage, Littleton, Colo.

Chase Penry, wr, 6-1, 185, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Nikko Reed, ath, 5-10, 160, Moreau Catholic, Hayward, Calif.

Ty Robinson, ath, 6-4, 190, Eaglecrest, Aurora, Colo.

Tyrin Taylor, s, 6-2, 175, William Amos Hough, Cornelius, N.C.

Ryan Williams, dt, 6-5, 260, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Trevor Woods, s, 6-1, 190, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Duke

Cameron Bergeron, cb, 5-11, 180, Westover, Albany, Ga.

Trent Broadnax, wr, 6-1, 190, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.

Trey Brown, olb, 6-3, 205, Arcadia, Phoenix, Ariz.

Trent Davis, rb, 5-11, 170, Etowah, Attalla, Ala.

Placide Djungu-Sungu, s, 6-0, 170, Martin, Arlington, Texas

Anthony Freeman, olb, 6-0, 225, Northern, Durham, N.C.

Sahmir Hagans, wr, 5-9, 168, St. Joseph’s, Philadelphia, Pa.

Aaron Hall, wde, 6-5, 210, Southern, Durham, N.C.

Brandon Johnson, cb, 5-10, 170, Newton-conover, Newton, N.C.

Andrew Jones, ot, 6-4, 255, Reagan, Pfafftown, N.C.

Riley Leonard, dual, 6-4, 203, Fairhope, Fairhope, Ala.

Dylan Merrell, cb, 6-1, 179, Alpharetta, Alpharetta, Ga.

Jaquez Moore, ath, 5-11, 185, Suwannee, Live Oak, Fla.

Jordan Moore, dual, 6-2, 175, Loyola Blakefield, Towson, Md.

Nick Morris Jr., ilb, 6-3, 225, Westlake, Austin, Texas

Joshua Pickett, cb, 6-0, 175, Habersham Central, Mount Airy, Ga.

Justin Pickett, og, 6-7, 315, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Mandela Tobin, sde, 6-4, 270, Westview, San Diego, Calif.

Florida

Diwun Black, OLB, 6-3, 226, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

Justus Boone, sde, 6-5, 250, Sumter, Sumter, S.C.

Chief Borders, olb, 6-5, 242, Heard County, Carrollton, Ga.

Marcus Burke, wr, 6-3, 180, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Corey Collier, s, 6-2, 170, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, pro, 6-3, 215, Cartersville, Cartersville, Ga.

Nick Elksnis, te, 6-6, 220, Episcopal, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jalen Kitna, pro, 6-4, 200, Burleson, Burleson, Texas

Jason Marshall, cb, 6-2, 180, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Fla.

Donovan McMillon, s, 6-2, 193, Peters Township, Canonsburg, Pa.

Dakota Mitchell, s, 6-0, 185, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Yousef Mugharbil, og, 6-4.5, 304, Murphy, Murphy, N.C.

Daejon Reynolds, wr, 6-2, 210, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Tyreak Sapp, sde, 6-2.5, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jake Slaughter, oc, 6-4, 300, Trinity Catholic, Ocala, Fla.

Christopher Thomas, dt, 6-6, 290, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.

Rocco Underwood, te, 6-4, 220, Lake Mary, Lake Mary, Fla.

Desmond Watson, dt, 6-5, 380, Armwood, Seffner, Fla.

Gage Wilcox, te, 6-4, 228, Jefferson, Tampa, Fla.

Jeremiah Williams, wde, 6-3, 224, Ramsay, Birmingham, Ala.

Jordan Young, cb, 6-0, 185, Gaither, Tampa, Fla.

Florida St.

Shyheim Brown, olb, 6-1, 185, Columbia, Lake City, Fla.

Joshua Burrell, wr, 6-2, 212, Blythewood, Blythewood, S.C.

Omarion Cooper, cb, 6-0, 170, Lehigh Senior, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Bryson Estes, oc, 6-3, 291, Eagle’s Landing Christian, McDonough, Ga.

Jordan Eubanks, olb, 6-2, 200, Guyer, Denton, Texas

Joshua Farmer, sde, 6-3, 250, Gadsden County, Apalachicola, Fla.

Shambre Jackson, sde, 6-2, 230, Boone, Orlando, Fla.

Kevin Knowles, cb, 5-10, 168, McArthur, Hollywood, Fla.

Rod Orr, ot, 6-7, 296, Gadsden City, Gadsden, Ala.

Patrick Payton, olb, 6-5, 205, Northwestern, Miami, Fla.

Byron Turner Jr., sde, 6-3.5, 237, St. Augustine, New Orleans, La.

Hunter Washington, cb, 5-11, 178, Katy, Katy, Texas

Jackson West, te, 6-4, 231, Huntsville, Huntsville, Ala.

George Wilson, wde, 6-5, 214, Green Run, Virginia Beach, Va.

Koby Gross, te, 6-3, 235, Pittsburg High School/Diablo Valley College

Georgia

Brock Bowers, te, 6-3, 225, Napa, Napa, Calif.

Javon Bullard, cb, 6-0, 183, Baldwin, Milledgeville, Ga.

Lovasea Carroll, rb, 6-0.5, 189, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Chaz Chambliss, olb, 6-2, 239, Carrollton, Carrollton, Ga.

David Daniel, ath, 6-1, 180, Woodstock, Woodstock, Ga.

Marlin Dean, dt, 6-6, 265, IMG Academy, Elberton, Ga.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, ilb, 6-1, 235, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.

Dylan Fairchild, og, 6-5, 298, West Forsyth, Cumming, Ga.

Nyland Green, cb, 6-2, 183, Newton, Covington, Ga.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, dt, 6-5, 298, Gaffney, Gaffney, S.C.

Jonathan Jefferson, sde, 6-4, 255, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Kamari Lassiter, cb, 6-0, 185, American Christian, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Jackson Meeks, wr, 6-2, 190, Central, Phenix City, Ala.

Amarius Mims, ot, 6-7, 315, Bleckley County, Cochran, Ga.

Adonai Mitchell, wr, 6-3, 190, Cane Ridge, Antioch, Tenn.

Smael Mondon, olb, 6-3, 220, Paulding County, Dallas, Ga.

Micah Morris, ot, 6-4, 316, Camden County, Kingsland, Ga.

Xavian Sorey, olb, 6-3, 214, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Brock Vandagriff, dual, 6-3, 205, Prince Avenue Christian School, Bogart, Ga.

Jared Wilson, og, 6-4, 325, West Forsyth, Clemmons, N.C.

Georgia Tech

Zeek Biggers, dt, 6-6, 325, West Rowan, Mount Ulla, N.C.

Leo Blackburn, te, 6-5, 217, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

James BlackStrain, wr, 6-2, 180, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Cocoa, Fla.

Sirad Bryant, s, 6-1, 184, Crisp County, Cordele, Ga.

Grey Carroll, sde, 6-3, 260, Alcoa, Alcoa, Tenn.

Noah Collins, wde, 6-3.5, 215, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Kaleb Edwards, s, 6-0, 195, Dacula, Dacula, Ga.

Weston Franklin, og, 6-4, 308, Wayne County, Jesup, Ga.

Jamal Haynes, ath, 5-9, 175, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Jakiah Leftwich, ot, 6-6, 302, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Chayden Peery, pro, 6-3, 215, Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Ben Postma, te, 6-4, 225, Cy Ranch, Cypress, Texas

Joshua Robinson, wde, 6-4, 235, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Malik Rutherford, wr, 5-9, 165, Champagnat Catholic – Hialeah, Hialeah, Fla.

David Shanahan, p, 6-0, 180, ProKick Australia, Australia

Trenilyas Tatum, olb, 6-2, 208, Mount Zion, Jonesboro, Ga.

Illinois

Zachary Barlev, og, 6-4, 292, Plainfield East, Plainfield, Ill.

Patrick Bryant, wr, 6-3, 187, Atlantic Coast, Jacksonville, Fla.

Samari Collier, dual, 6-3, 220, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas

Daniel Edwards, cb, 5-11, 155, Winter Park, Winter Park, Fla.

Josh Gesky, ot, 6-5, 265, Manteno, Manteno, Ill.

Prince Green, wr, 6-2, 190, Griffin, Griffin, Ga.

Cole Kirkpatrick, wr, 6-0, 180, Argyle, Argyle, Texas

Josh Kreutz, oc, 6-2, 260, Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Sedarius McConnell, sde, 6-3, 260, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Dylan Rosiek, ilb, 6-1, 210, East Lake, Tarpon Springs, Fla.

DD Snyder, s, 6-0, 175, Tampa Catholic, Tampa, Fla.

Tyler Strain, cb, 5-10, 180, Pace, Milton, Fla.

Joriell Washington, s, 6-2, 178, Fort Myers, Fort Myers, Fla.

Brody Wisecarver, og, 6-4, 317, DeSmet, Saint Louis, Mo.

Indiana

James Evans, p, 6-1, 207, ProKick Australia, New Zealand

Vinny Fiacable, og, 6-4, 300, Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Maurice Freeman, s, 6-0, 190, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.

Jordan Grier, ath, 6-0, 185, Cedar Grove, Ellenwood, Ga.

David Holloman, rb, 5-11, 200, Avondale, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Trenten Howland, ath, 6-2, 218, Joliet West, Joliet, Ill.

Cooper Jones, sde, 6-6, 245, Valparaiso, Valparaiso, Ind.

Donaven McCulley, dual, 6-5, 195, Lawrence North, Indianapolis, Ind.

Joshua Sales, ot, 6-6, 285, Brownsburg, South Bend, Ind.

Jaquez Smith, wr, 6-1, 190, Westlake, Atlanta, Ga.

Larry Smith, s, 5-10, 170, Oakleaf, Jacksonville, Fla.

Aaron Steinfeldt, te, 6-5, 230, Bloomington North, Bloomington, Ind.

Jordyn Williams, wr, 6-1, 182, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas

Iowa

Jeffrey Bowie, sde, 6-5, 245, West Branch, West Branch, Iowa

Brody Brecht, wr, 6-4, 205, Ankeny, Ankeny, Iowa

Arland Bruce IV, ath, 5-10, 193, Ankeny, Olathe, Kan.

Connor Colby, og, 6-5, 305, John F Kennedy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

David Davidkov, ot, 6-6, 295, New Trier, Winnetka, Ill.

Cooper DeJean, s, 6-2, 195, Battle Creek-Ida Grove, Ida Grove, Iowa

Gennings Dunker, og, 6-5, 290, Lena-Winslow, Lena, Ill.

Jaden Harrell, ilb, 6-2, 215, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa

Keagan Johnson, ath, 6-1, 180, Bellevue West, Bellevue, Neb.

Joey Labas, dual, 6-4, 190, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Broadview Heights, Ohio

Griffin Liddle, dt, 6-3, 270, Bettendorf, Bettendorf, Iowa

Max Llewellyn, sde, 6-5, 230, Urbandale, Urbandale, Iowa

Jeremiah Pittman, dt, 6-2, 255, St. Viator, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Karson Sharar, ath, 6-3, 205, Iowa Falls Alden, iowa Falls, Iowa

Beau Stephens, ot, 6-6, 295, Blue Springs, Blue Springs, Mo.

Justice Sullivan, wde, 6-1, 220, Eden Prairie, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Zach Twedt, ath, 6-3, 205, Roland-Story, Story City, Iowa

Iowa St.

Jim Bonifas, ot, 6-5, 255, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque, Iowa

Howard Brown, dt, 6-2, 288, Lincoln College Prep, Kansas City, Mo.

Beau Freyler, s, 6-2, 195, Pine Creek, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jayden Gray, wde, 6-3, 235, Eaton, Haslet, Texas

Ben Langston, S, 6-2, 190, Blinn College

Tyler Maro, ot, 6-7, 260, Assumption, Davenport, Iowa

Carston Marshall, olb, 6-3, 205, Wadsworth, Wadsworth, Ohio

Myles Mendeszoon, wde, 6-4, 195, Chardon, Chardon, Ohio

Tristan Michaud, wr, 6-5, 200, Clarkson Football North, Mississauga, Canada

Tyler Moore, te, 6-5, 245, Johnston, Johnston, Iowa

Jaylin Noel, wr, 5-11, 170, Park Hill, Kansas City, Mo.

Tyler Onyedim, dt, 6-3, 277, Foster, Richmond, Texas

Joey Petersen, wde, 6-4, 220, North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa

Myles Purchase, cb, 5-11, 170, Cherry Creek, Englewood, Colo.

Aidan Ralph, olb, 6-3, 195, De La Salle Institute, Chicago, Ill.

Dodge Sauser, ot, 6-4.5, 270, Grinnell Community Senior, Grinnell, Iowa

Deon Silas, apb, 5-6, 170, Steinbrenner, Lutz, Fla.

Malik Verdon, ath, 6-3.5, 205, Hamilton, Hamilton, Ohio

MORE

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|17 Power Platform: Gov Solutions Hack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19