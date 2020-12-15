On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

College Football Playoff Rankings

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Record
1. Alabama 10-0
2. Notre Dame 10-0
3. Clemson 9-1
4. Ohio State 5-0
5. Texas A&M 7-1
6. Iowa State 8-2
7. Florida 8-2
8. Georgia 7-2
9. Cincinnati 8-0
10. Oklahoma 7-2
11. Indiana 6-1
12. Coastal Carolina 11-0
13. Southern Cal 5-0
14. Northwestern 6-1
15. North Carolina 8-3
16. Iowa 6-2
17. BYU 10-1
18. Miami 8-2
19. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1
20. Texas 6-3
21. Oklahoma State 7-3
22. NC State 8-3
23. Tulsa 6-1
24. San Jose State 6-0
25. Colorado 4-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course