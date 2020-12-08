Trending:
Collins scores 18 to lift South Florida past Stetson 73-62

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 8:47 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — David Collins posted 18 points and nine rebounds as South Florida defeated Stetson 73-62 on Tuesday.

Collins made 8 of 10 shots.

Justin Brown had 14 points for South Florida (3-2). Alexis Yetna added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six assists.

Rob Perry had 15 points for the Hatters (0-4). Chase Johnston added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

