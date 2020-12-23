Trending:
Colorado 74, Grand Canyon 64

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 1:07 am
< a min read
      

COLORADO (6-1)

Battey 4-9 7-8 16, Walton 1-3 2-2 5, Parquet 0-0 4-4 4, Wright 8-14 4-5 21, Schwartz 2-4 1-2 6, Horne 5-9 0-0 12, Barthelemy 1-4 0-0 2, Daniels 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 2-2 0-0 5, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 18-21 74.

GRAND CANYON (4-3)

Frayer 0-3 0-0 0, Lever 3-9 2-2 9, Midtgaard 8-9 0-1 16, Blacksher 7-9 2-2 17, Dixon 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 5-6 1-3 12, Stone 2-8 0-0 5, McGlothan 1-5 0-0 2, McMillian 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 5-8 64.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-17 (Horne 2-5, Daniels 1-1, Walker 1-1, Schwartz 1-2, Walton 1-2, Wright 1-2, Battey 1-3, Barthelemy 0-1), Grand Canyon 5-20 (Miller-Moore 1-1, Blacksher 1-2, McMillian 1-2, Lever 1-3, Stone 1-5, Dixon 0-1, Frayer 0-3, McGlothan 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 19 (Horne 5), Grand Canyon 27 (Midtgaard 9). Assists_Colorado 10 (Wright 7), Grand Canyon 15 (Miller-Moore 5). Total Fouls_Colorado 15, Grand Canyon 17.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Sports News

