Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45

N. COLORADO (2-1)
Jockuch 2-5 2-4 6, Hume 4-12 0-0 11, Johnson 2-5 2-2 7, Kountz 2-9 1-2 5, Masten 2-8 2-2 6, McCobb 1-2 0-0 2, Bowie 0-5 0-0 0, English 1-2 0-0 3, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0, Smoots 1-2 0-0 3, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Melvin 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 15-52 9-12 45.
COLORADO (3-1)
Battey 5-7 4-6 14, Walton 4-6 3-3 12, Parquet 3-5 1-1 7, Wright 8-10 0-0 19, Schwartz 1-4 0-0 3, Horne 3-5 2-2 9, Daniels 3-6 0-0 6, Barthelemy 3-7 0-0 6, Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Clifford 0-3 0-1 0, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0, O’Brien 1-2 0-0 2, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 11-15 81.
Halftime_Colorado 45-21. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 6-18 (Hume 3-7, Johnson 1-1, Smoots 1-1, English 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Masten 0-1, Bowie 0-2, Kountz 0-3), Colorado 6-13 (Wright 3-4, Horne 1-1, Schwartz 1-1, Walton 1-2, Clifford 0-1, O’Brien 0-1, Walker 0-1, Barthelemy 0-2). Rebounds_N. Colorado 26 (Jockuch 8), Colorado 35 (Battey 8). Assists_N. Colorado 6 (Hume, Kountz, Masten, McCobb, Bowie, Kennedy 1), Colorado 16 (Wright 7). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 18, Colorado 13. A_26 (11,064).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments