Colorado 91, Nebraska-Omaha 49

By The Associated Press
December 16, 2020 7:04 pm
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-6)

Pile 3-8 0-0 6, Tut 3-5 0-0 6, Akinwole 1-5 0-0 3, Roe 3-6 0-0 7, Ruffin 1-11 1-2 4, Booth 3-9 0-0 8, Hughes 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 3-10 5-6 11, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, Brusseau 0-0 0-0 0, Brougham 1-1 0-1 2, Ferrarini 0-1 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 6-9 49.

COLORADO (4-1)

Battey 4-8 1-2 9, Walton 4-5 4-6 14, Parquet 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 6-8 4-4 17, Schwartz 4-8 1-1 11, Barthelemy 2-6 0-0 4, Horne 3-7 0-0 8, Daniels 1-8 0-0 3, Walker 4-8 6-7 15, Clifford 1-1 2-2 5, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Jessup 0-0 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0, Koonce 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 18-22 91.

Halftime_Colorado 47-25. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 5-17 (Booth 2-5, Akinwole 1-3, Roe 1-3, Ruffin 1-4, Ferrarini 0-1, Luedtke 0-1), Colorado 11-26 (Schwartz 2-2, Walton 2-2, Horne 2-4, Clifford 1-1, Parquet 1-2, Wright 1-2, Walker 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Barthelemy 0-2, Battey 0-3). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 29 (Pile 11), Colorado 42 (Walker 9). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 14 (Akinwole 5), Colorado 18 (Wright 8). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 22, Colorado 15.

