Colorado 92, Washington 69

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 12:09 am
COLORADO (5-1)

Battey 0-1 6-6 6, Walton 6-7 10-10 22, Parquet 2-4 0-0 4, M.Wright 2-6 1-2 5, Schwartz 4-9 2-2 13, Horne 6-12 4-4 16, Barthelemy 3-7 2-2 10, Daniels 3-7 1-2 10, Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Clifford 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 0-1 0-0 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0, Jessup 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 26-28 92.

WASHINGTON (1-6)

Roberts 1-2 0-1 2, H.Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 0-4 0-0 0, Green 4-14 4-4 12, Pryor 7-17 1-2 15, Bey 3-7 0-0 8, Sorn 7-8 2-3 16, Bajema 0-1 0-0 0, Tsohonis 4-4 4-6 14, Brooks 1-2 0-0 2, Stevenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 11-16 69.

Halftime_Colorado 52-30. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-20 (Daniels 3-4, Schwartz 3-5, Barthelemy 2-6, Horne 0-1, O’Brien 0-1, Parquet 0-1, M.Wright 0-2), Washington 4-18 (Tsohonis 2-2, Bey 2-3, H.Wright 0-1, Pryor 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Battle 0-3, Green 0-5). Rebounds_Colorado 37 (Daniels 7), Washington 22 (Sorn 8). Assists_Colorado 21 (M.Wright 5), Washington 10 (Pryor 5). Total Fouls_Colorado 19, Washington 20.

