Columbus 3, Seattle 0

|Seattle
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Columbus
|2
|1
|—
|3
First half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 7 (Afful), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Etienne, 2 (Zelarrayan), 31st.
Second half_3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 8 (Diaz), 82nd.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Joao Paulo, Seattle, 28th; Smith, Seattle, 49th.
Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kathryn Nesbitt, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
___
Lineups
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill (Jimmy Medranda, 77th), Nouhou Tolo (Bradley Shaun Smith, 46th); Joao Paulo (Will Bruin, 60th), Joevin Jones (Gustav Svensson, 46th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Kelvin Leerdam, 60th), Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.
Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur (Fatai Alashe, 88th), Luis Diaz (Waylon Francis, 90th), Derrick Etienne (Hector Jimenez, 83rd), Aidan Morris, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.
