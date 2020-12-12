On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Columbus 3, Seattle 0

By The Associated Press
December 12, 2020 10:54 pm
Seattle 0 0 0
Columbus 2 1 3

First half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 7 (Afful), 25th minute; 2, Columbus, Etienne, 2 (Zelarrayan), 31st.

Second half_3, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 8 (Diaz), 82nd.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Joao Paulo, Seattle, 28th; Smith, Seattle, 49th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kathryn Nesbitt, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill (Jimmy Medranda, 77th), Nouhou Tolo (Bradley Shaun Smith, 46th); Joao Paulo (Will Bruin, 60th), Joevin Jones (Gustav Svensson, 46th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan (Kelvin Leerdam, 60th), Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur (Fatai Alashe, 88th), Luis Diaz (Waylon Francis, 90th), Derrick Etienne (Hector Jimenez, 83rd), Aidan Morris, Lucas Zelarrayan; Gyasi Zardes.

