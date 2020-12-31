On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Conference play starts for S. Alabama, Ga. Southern

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

South Alabama (6-3, 0-0) vs. Georgia Southern (6-3, 0-0)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts South Alabama as Sun Belt play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, South Alabama finished with 13 wins and seven losses, while Georgia Southern won 12 games and lost eight.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 41.8 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Jaguars are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Jaguars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Georgia Southern has an assist on 38 of 99 field goals (38.4 percent) across its past three games while South Alabama has assists on 36 of 91 field goals (39.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.1 percent. The Eagles have averaged 14.4 offensive boards per game and 16 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

