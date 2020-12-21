Conference play starts for Temple, No. 6 Houston

Temple (1-0, 0-0) vs. No. 6 Houston (5-0, 0-0)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and No. 6 Houston meet in the first AAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Temple finished with six wins and 12 losses, while Houston won 13 games and lost five.

TEAM LEADERS: .GIFTED GRIMES: Quentin Grimes has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Houston got a 4-point victory over Temple in the teams’ only meeting a year ago.

