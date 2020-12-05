On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Coppin State takes on Drexel

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Coppin State (0-2) vs. Drexel (2-1)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Drexel in an early season matchup. Drexel beat Quinnipiac by 12 points in Uncasville on Thursday, while Coppin State fell 85-69 at George Washington on Saturday.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Coppin State’s Anthony Tarke, DeJuan Clayton and Koby Thomas have combined to account for 66 percent of all Eagles points this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

CREATING OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has had his hand in 53 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 25 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit