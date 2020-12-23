Trending:
Coronavirus spike in English women’s soccer with 32 cases

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 6:38 am
LONDON (AP) — English women’s soccer has seen a spike in coronavirus infections with 32 positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two leagues.

It is the highest number of COVID-19 cases announced by the English Football Association from weekly tests at clubs in the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship —- more than in the previous seven weeks combined.

The larger number of positives — almost 4% of those tested — comes amid concerns about a new variant strain of COVID-19 spreading in England. The previous highest number of positives announced by the FA in a single week was 10 team cases detected between Oct. 19-25.

Teams are now on a winter break until next month after playing their last games on Sunday. Chelsea’s game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion’s squad.

