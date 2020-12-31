Cowboys and Giants play and then hope for Washington loss

DALLAS (6-9) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 5-10, Giants 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 69-46-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Giants 37-34, on Oct 11, at Dallas

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17; Giants lost to Ravens 27-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 20, Giants No. 24

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (17), PASS (7)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (11)

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (20), PASS (29)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (11), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This is the win and wait game. Dallas needs a either a win or tie and a Washington loss to take the NFC East. The Giants need a win and a Washington loss to grab the division. Washington makes the playoffs with a win or a tie and a Giants win. The NFC East winner gets a home playoff game despite its losing record. … Dallas has won its last three games and has beaten New York seven straight times. The Cowboys last finished a regular season with four consecutive wins in 2014. … In the last meeting, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was lost for the season with a major injury to his right ankle. … QB Andy Dalton threw for a season-high 377 yards and three touchdowns last week. It was his 29th career game with at least 300 yards passing. … The Cowboys tied a club record with their fourth game of at least 500 yards this season. The first three were with Prescott starting. … RB Ezekiel Elliott needs 63 yards rushing for 1,000 yards this season, his fourth in five seasons. The two-time rushing champion’s fewest yards when playing at least 15 games were 1,357 yards last year. … WR Amari Cooper leads the Cowboys with a career-high 86 catches for 1,073 yards receiving. … The Cowboys have 10 takeaways in the winning streak. They had 11 in the first 12 games. … LB Jaylon Smith led Dallas with 11 tackles and a fumble recovery last week. He had 14 tackles in the first meeting with the Giants. He is second in the NFL with 144 tackles. … CB Jourdan Lewis has a sack in two straight games. … DE Randy Gregory had a career-high three forced fumbles last weekend. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has tied his career high with four forced fumbles. … K Greg Zuerlein needs four field goals to tie Richie Cunningham’s club season record of 34 from 1997. … New York has dropped three straight games in losing control of its playoff chances. … QB Daniel Jones threw for 252 yards and a TD last week after missing two of three games with ankle and hamstring injuries. … WR Sterling Shepard caught a season-high nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdowns against the Ravens. … WR Darius Slayton had eight catches for 129 yards in the earlier meeting in Dallas. … LB Blake Martinez is tied for third in the league with 140 tackles. It is his fourth straight season with at least 140. … S Jabrill Peppers had 12 tackles and a forced fumble in Dallas. He has career highs of 82 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and 10 passes defended. … CB James Bradberry is the only defensive back with 10 passes defended in each of the last five seasons. He has 10 this season. … Fantasy tip: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb had eight catches for 124 yards against the Giants earlier this season. His 69 catches for 892 yards rank second and third, respectively, among rookies. He has caught 17 passes for at least 20 yards.

