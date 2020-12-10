Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Crew rule out Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos for MLS Cup

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 11:42 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Crew have ruled out midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.

The Crew announced Thursday night that Nagbe and Santos weren’t medically cleared to play.

Columbus also announced it had a player test positive for COVID-19 in testing results received Thursday. It’s the second player to test positive this week, but the Crew have not announced who the players are.

Nagbe started 17 of 18 games this season, including the playoffs. He started and played 90 minutes in the Eastern Conference final victory over New England.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Santos started all 25 games he’s appeared in this season, including the postseason. He scored six goals in the regular season and had two more in the playoffs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists