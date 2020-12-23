On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 7:56 pm
< a min read
      

CS BAKERSFIELD (4-3)

Moore 1-3 2-2 4, Readus 7-10 0-0 14, Buckingham 9-15 1-2 20, Perry 5-10 0-0 10, Edler-Davis 3-10 0-0 9, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, McCall 1-3 1-2 3, C.Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Easter 3-4 0-0 7, Henson 0-0 0-0 0, Stith 1-2 0-0 2, Somerville 0-1 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 34-66 5-8 79.

PEPPERDINE (4-5)

Edwards 2-5 3-4 8, Zidek 0-2 0-0 0, Altman 5-8 1-4 11, Ross 2-7 4-5 10, J.Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Munson 3-4 3-7 9, Heath 0-4 5-6 5, Ball 1-5 0-0 2, Polk 1-1 0-0 3, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Yoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 17-28 51.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 39-29. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 6-15 (Edler-Davis 3-7, Williams 1-1, Easter 1-2, Buckingham 1-3, Moore 0-1, C.Smith 0-1), Pepperdine 4-18 (Ross 2-4, Polk 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Altman 0-1, Ball 0-1, Deng 0-1, Heath 0-2, Zidek 0-2, J.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 42 (Readus 16), Pepperdine 21 (Munson 6). Assists_CS Bakersfield 16 (Williams 6), Pepperdine 11 (Ross 4). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 20, Pepperdine 11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity