CS Bakersfield 79, Pepperdine 51

CS BAKERSFIELD (4-3)

Moore 1-3 2-2 4, Readus 7-10 0-0 14, Buckingham 9-15 1-2 20, Perry 5-10 0-0 10, Edler-Davis 3-10 0-0 9, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, McCall 1-3 1-2 3, C.Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Easter 3-4 0-0 7, Henson 0-0 0-0 0, Stith 1-2 0-0 2, Somerville 0-1 0-0 0, Schoemann 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 34-66 5-8 79.

PEPPERDINE (4-5)

Edwards 2-5 3-4 8, Zidek 0-2 0-0 0, Altman 5-8 1-4 11, Ross 2-7 4-5 10, J.Smith 1-7 1-2 3, Munson 3-4 3-7 9, Heath 0-4 5-6 5, Ball 1-5 0-0 2, Polk 1-1 0-0 3, Deng 0-1 0-0 0, Yoon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 17-28 51.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 39-29. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 6-15 (Edler-Davis 3-7, Williams 1-1, Easter 1-2, Buckingham 1-3, Moore 0-1, C.Smith 0-1), Pepperdine 4-18 (Ross 2-4, Polk 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Altman 0-1, Ball 0-1, Deng 0-1, Heath 0-2, Zidek 0-2, J.Smith 0-3). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 42 (Readus 16), Pepperdine 21 (Munson 6). Assists_CS Bakersfield 16 (Williams 6), Pepperdine 11 (Ross 4). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 20, Pepperdine 11.

