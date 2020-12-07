Trending:
CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 11:02 pm
BETHESDA (0-4)

Bazile 1-3 2-3 4, Wooten 10-24 4-8 26, Rentmeister 0-4 0-0 0, Irenen 0-3 0-0 0, Russel 1-6 0-0 2, Murry 2-4 0-1 5, Adgers 0-1 0-0 0, Louis 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Pineda 2-3 0-0 4, Yasunobu 0-1 0-0 0, Porta 0-0 0-0 0, Mohammed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 6-12 43.

CS BAKERSFIELD (1-1)

Readus 2-2 2-5 6, Easter 2-7 0-0 4, Perry 1-5 3-4 5, Edler-Davis 6-8 0-0 12, McCall 4-7 1-2 9, Buckingham 4-8 4-5 13, Stith 2-2 5-5 9, C.Smith 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 2-2 2-2 6, Henson 7-14 0-0 21, Schoemann 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 32-62 22-31 94.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 3-25 (Wooten 2-9, Murry 1-2, Adgers 0-1, Bazile 0-1, Pineda 0-1, Yasunobu 0-1, Clark 0-3, Russel 0-3, Rentmeister 0-4), CS Bakersfield 8-16 (Henson 7-10, Buckingham 1-2, Edler-Davis 0-1, C.Smith 0-1, Easter 0-2). Rebounds_Bethesda 22 (Wooten 11), CS Bakersfield 49 (Buckingham 11). Assists_Bethesda 7 (Bazile 3), CS Bakersfield 19 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_Bethesda 26, CS Bakersfield 15.

