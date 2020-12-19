On Air: Panel Discussions
CS Bakersfield tops Saint Katherine 87-46

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:34 pm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore came off the bench to score 19 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-46 win over Saint Katherine on Saturday.

Shaun Williams had 17 points for Cal State Bakersfield (3-2). Shawn Stith added 10 points.

Darius Jackson had 10 points for the Firebirds, who have now lost seven games in a row to start the season

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

