CSUB squares off against Life Pacific

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 5:30 pm
Life Pacific vs. Cal State Bakersfield (2-2)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will be taking on the Warriors of Life Pacific. Cal State Bakersfield is coming off a 76-66 win at home over Idaho in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: De’Monte Buckingham has averaged nine points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is also a big contributor, with 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.DE’MONTE FROM DEEP: Through four games, Cal State Bakersfield’s De’Monte Buckingham has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: Cal State Bakersfield put up 91 points and prevailed by 40 over Life Pacific when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Roadrunners offense put up 66.8 points per contest across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

