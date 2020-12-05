On Air: Federal News Network program
Cubbage lifts Marist past Binghamton 68-65 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:55 pm
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Cubbage scored 18 points and Marist edged Binghamton 68-65 in overtime on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Braden Bell’s layup for the Red Foxes broke a 64-all tie with 1:34 remaining in the extra period. Bell then forced a turnover on Binghamton’s next possession, and the Bearcats missed three consecutive shots inside the last eight seconds.

Bell had 16 points and eight rebounds. Ricardo Wright added 12 points for Marist (1-0). Victor Enoh had a career-high 11 rebounds.

Binghamton’s Tyler Bertram hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 60.

Brenton Mills had 20 points for the Bearcats (0-1). Thomas Bruce added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hakon Hjalmarsson had 11 points. Bertram finished with six points.

Marist went to overtime a program-record five times last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Element of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

