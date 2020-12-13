Cummings carries Mercer over Georgia Southern 77-75

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 9:02 pm
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings had 22 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 77-75 on Sunday night.

Felipe Haase had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Mercer (6-0), which won its sixth consecutive game to start the season. James Glisson III added 13 points. Leon Ayers III had 10 points.

Zack Bryant had 24 points for the Eagles (3-2). Prince Toyambi added 13 points and nine rebounds. Elijah McCadden had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

