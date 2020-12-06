Trending:
Cummings carries Mercer past Southern Wesleyan 96-85

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:30 pm
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings scored 24 points and Maciej Bender added 20 points as Mercer beat Southern Wesleyan 96-85 on Sunday.

Felipe Haase had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (5-0). Jeff Gary added 12 points and Bender had four blocks.

Demarcus Addie had 17 points for the Warriors. Ta’Jay Dunlap added 16 points and Hunter Davis had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

