On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Curtis scores 29, Evansville hits 17 3s against S Illinois

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Samari Curtis scored a career-high 29 points, making six of Evansville’s program-record 17 3-pointers, and the Purple Aces beat Southern Illinois 84-72 on Monday.

Evansville also made 17 3-pointers against Southern Illinois in the 1996-97 season. Curtis, a Nebraska transfer, was 6 of 8 from distance as Evansville finished 17 of 29, including making 8 of 9 during a stretch of the second half.

Noah Frederking had 18 points for Evansville (3-5, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Shamar Givance added 17 points and Jax Levitch had 10 rebounds.

Marcus Domask had 25 points and seven assists for the Salukis (7-1, 1-1). Trent Brown added 11 points.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier