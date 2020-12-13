Trending:
Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 3:55 pm
< a min read
      
Dallas 10 7 3 10 30
Cincinnati 0 7 0 0 7

First Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, 11:02.

Dal_A.Smith 78 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 6:15.

Second Quarter

Dal_Cooper 11 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 6:38.

Cin_Green 5 pass from Allen (Seibert kick), :08.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 20, 11:35.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 55, 5:12.

Dal_Pollard 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:55.

A_10,322.

___

Dal Cin
First downs 16 18
Total Net Yards 272 309
Rushes-yards 25-101 30-101
Passing 171 208
Punt Returns 2-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-77 2-47
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-23-0 28-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-14
Punts 2-49.5 2-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 5-30 3-25
Time of Possession 25:19 34:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-48, Pollard 11-39, Lamb 1-15, Dalton 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, T.Williams 12-49, Perine 10-32, Allen 4-12, Bernard 3-8, Erickson 1-0.

PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 16-23-0-185. Cincinnati, Allen 27-36-0-217, Finley 1-2-0-5.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 4-51, Schultz 3-34, Lamb 2-46, Gallup 2-23, Elliott 2-11, Pollard 2-9, Bell 1-11. Cincinnati, Green 6-62, Higgins 5-49, Boyd 5-43, Sample 3-21, Bernard 3-15, T.Williams 3-14, Perine 2-9, Erickson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

