Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7

|Dallas
|10
|7
|3
|10
|—
|30
|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
First Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 34, 11:02.
Dal_A.Smith 78 fumble return (Zuerlein kick), 6:15.
Second Quarter
Dal_Cooper 11 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 6:38.
Cin_Green 5 pass from Allen (Seibert kick), :08.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 20, 11:35.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 55, 5:12.
Dal_Pollard 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 1:55.
A_10,322.
___
|
|Dal
|Cin
|First downs
|16
|18
|Total Net Yards
|272
|309
|Rushes-yards
|25-101
|30-101
|Passing
|171
|208
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-77
|2-47
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-0
|28-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-14
|Punts
|2-49.5
|2-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|5-30
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|25:19
|34:41
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 12-48, Pollard 11-39, Lamb 1-15, Dalton 1-(minus 1). Cincinnati, T.Williams 12-49, Perine 10-32, Allen 4-12, Bernard 3-8, Erickson 1-0.
PASSING_Dallas, Dalton 16-23-0-185. Cincinnati, Allen 27-36-0-217, Finley 1-2-0-5.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 4-51, Schultz 3-34, Lamb 2-46, Gallup 2-23, Elliott 2-11, Pollard 2-9, Bell 1-11. Cincinnati, Green 6-62, Higgins 5-49, Boyd 5-43, Sample 3-21, Bernard 3-15, T.Williams 3-14, Perine 2-9, Erickson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments