Sports News

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 7:48 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 14 3 0 0 17
Dallas 3 17 10 7 37

First Quarter

Phi_Sanders 4 run (J.Elliott kick), 9:00.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 6:08.

Phi_D.Jackson 81 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 5:48.

Second Quarter

Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 13:09.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 20, 5:53.

Phi_FG J.Elliott 38, 2:09.

Dal_Gallup 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), :12.

Third Quarter

Dal_Lamb 52 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 12:26.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 8:31.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Lamb 19 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:53.

A_30,131.

___

Phi Dal
First downs 24 22
Total Net Yards 477 513
Rushes-yards 29-151 34-151
Passing 326 362
Punt Returns 1-15 2-6
Kickoff Returns 3-58 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-25 2-10
Comp-Att-Int 21-39-2 22-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-16 2-15
Punts 5-36.6 4-44.5
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 12-115 5-73
Time of Possession 29:22 30:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-69, Sanders 15-57, Scott 2-17, Howard 3-8. Dallas, Elliott 19-105, Lamb 1-19, Dalton 5-15, Pollard 9-12.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-39-2-342. Dallas, Dalton 22-30-1-377.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Sanders 4-27, Goedert 3-38, Ertz 3-33, Reagor 3-30, Watkins 2-57, Fulgham 2-27, Ward 2-27, D.Jackson 1-81, Jeffery 1-22. Dallas, Gallup 6-121, Cooper 4-121, Elliott 4-34, Lamb 3-65, Schultz 3-21, Pollard 1-8, Bell 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

