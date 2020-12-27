Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

|Philadelphia
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Dallas
|3
|17
|10
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
Phi_Sanders 4 run (J.Elliott kick), 9:00.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 6:08.
Phi_D.Jackson 81 pass from Hurts (J.Elliott kick), 5:48.
Second Quarter
Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 13:09.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 20, 5:53.
Phi_FG J.Elliott 38, 2:09.
Dal_Gallup 7 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Dal_Lamb 52 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 12:26.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 8:31.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_Lamb 19 run (Zuerlein kick), 1:53.
A_30,131.
___
|
|Phi
|Dal
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|477
|513
|Rushes-yards
|29-151
|34-151
|Passing
|326
|362
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-25
|2-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-39-2
|22-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-15
|Punts
|5-36.6
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-115
|5-73
|Time of Possession
|29:22
|30:38
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Hurts 9-69, Sanders 15-57, Scott 2-17, Howard 3-8. Dallas, Elliott 19-105, Lamb 1-19, Dalton 5-15, Pollard 9-12.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 21-39-2-342. Dallas, Dalton 22-30-1-377.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Sanders 4-27, Goedert 3-38, Ertz 3-33, Reagor 3-30, Watkins 2-57, Fulgham 2-27, Ward 2-27, D.Jackson 1-81, Jeffery 1-22. Dallas, Gallup 6-121, Cooper 4-121, Elliott 4-34, Lamb 3-65, Schultz 3-21, Pollard 1-8, Bell 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments