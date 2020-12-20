Dallas 41, San Francisco 33

|San Francisco
|7
|7
|10
|9
|—
|33
|Dallas
|14
|3
|7
|17
|—
|41
First Quarter
Dal_Pollard 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:34.
Dal_Gallup 3 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 6:39.
SF_Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :12.
Second Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 11:37.
SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:00.
Third Quarter
SF_FG Gould 41, 10:48.
Dal_Schultz 12 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 7:35.
SF_J.Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 46, 10:08.
Dal_Pollard 40 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:27.
SF_FG Gould 31, :40.
Dal_Lamb 47 kickoff return (Zuerlein kick), :34.
A_30,092.
___
|
|SF
|Dal
|First downs
|28
|15
|Total Net Yards
|458
|291
|Rushes-yards
|36-150
|22-87
|Passing
|308
|204
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|2-26
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|5-155
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-14
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-43-2
|20-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|2-17
|Punts
|4-46.5
|6-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-39
|5-58
|Time of Possession
|34:56
|25:04
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 14-68, Wilson 16-60, Coleman 3-11, Mullens 1-7, Juszczyk 2-4. Dallas, Pollard 12-69, Dowdle 4-11, Dalton 2-8, N.Brown 1-4, Bell 1-2, Cooper 2-(minus 7).
PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 21-36-2-219, Beathard 5-7-0-100. Dallas, Dalton 19-33-0-209, C.Wilson 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 9-73, Bourne 4-86, James 4-56, Dwelley 2-28, McKinnon 2-22, Reed 2-18, Cracraft 2-11, Juszczyk 1-25. Dallas, Pollard 6-63, Lamb 5-85, Gallup 3-26, Schultz 2-14, Cooper 2-10, N.Brown 1-13, Bell 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60.
