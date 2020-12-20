Dallas 41, San Francisco 33

San Francisco 7 7 10 9 — 33 Dallas 14 3 7 17 — 41

First Quarter

Dal_Pollard 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:34.

Dal_Gallup 3 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 6:39.

SF_Reed 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), :12.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 11:37.

SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 5:00.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 41, 10:48.

Dal_Schultz 12 pass from Dalton (Zuerlein kick), 7:35.

SF_J.Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 46, 10:08.

Dal_Pollard 40 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:27.

SF_FG Gould 31, :40.

Dal_Lamb 47 kickoff return (Zuerlein kick), :34.

A_30,092.

___

SF Dal First downs 28 15 Total Net Yards 458 291 Rushes-yards 36-150 22-87 Passing 308 204 Punt Returns 2-23 2-26 Kickoff Returns 1-23 5-155 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-14 Comp-Att-Int 26-43-2 20-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-17 Punts 4-46.5 6-47.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0 Penalties-Yards 4-39 5-58 Time of Possession 34:56 25:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 14-68, Wilson 16-60, Coleman 3-11, Mullens 1-7, Juszczyk 2-4. Dallas, Pollard 12-69, Dowdle 4-11, Dalton 2-8, N.Brown 1-4, Bell 1-2, Cooper 2-(minus 7).

PASSING_San Francisco, Mullens 21-36-2-219, Beathard 5-7-0-100. Dallas, Dalton 19-33-0-209, C.Wilson 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Aiyuk 9-73, Bourne 4-86, James 4-56, Dwelley 2-28, McKinnon 2-22, Reed 2-18, Cracraft 2-11, Juszczyk 1-25. Dallas, Pollard 6-63, Lamb 5-85, Gallup 3-26, Schultz 2-14, Cooper 2-10, N.Brown 1-13, Bell 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60.

