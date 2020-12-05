Daniels leads Abilene Christian over Tarleton State 69-48

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:37 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Damien Daniels posted 11 points as Abilene Christian rolled past Tarleton State 69-48 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 12 points but committed seven turnovers for the Texans (1-2). Montre’ Gipson added 10 points and six rebounds. Tahj Small had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

