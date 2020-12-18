Davidson 67, Rhode Island 58

DAVIDSON (4-3)

Brajkovic 4-5 2-3 10, Mennenga 0-3 1-2 1, Collins 8-14 3-6 22, Grady 3-11 3-6 11, Lee 6-10 0-0 16, B.Jones 0-5 0-0 0, M.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Huffman 1-5 0-0 3, Kristensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-17 67.

RHODE ISLAND (3-5)

Walker 0-3 2-2 2, Makhe.Mitchell 6-10 0-0 12, Martin 7-9 2-5 20, Russell 2-11 1-2 5, Sheppard 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 3-3 0-7 6, Leggett 1-4 2-2 5, Carey 0-3 0-0 0, Betrand 3-7 0-0 8, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 7-18 58.

Halftime_Davidson 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 10-25 (Lee 4-6, Collins 3-5, Grady 2-6, Huffman 1-3, Brajkovic 0-1, Mennenga 0-1, B.Jones 0-3), Rhode Island 7-21 (Martin 4-6, Betrand 2-6, Leggett 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Sheppard 0-2, Walker 0-2, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out_Makhe.Mitchell. Rebounds_Davidson 39 (B.Jones 12), Rhode Island 35 (Walker 10). Assists_Davidson 13 (Collins 3), Rhode Island 13 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 16, Rhode Island 18.

