Davis carries Portland past Montana State 62-59

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eddie Davis had his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland to a 62-59 win over Montana State on Tuesday.

Latrell Jones made two free throws with 2.7 seconds left and Montana State’s desperation 3 at the buzzer was off.

Ahmed Ali had 17 points for Portland (6-2), which trailed by 10 at halftime. Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Hayden Curtiss had six blocks.

Xavier Bishop had 17 points for the Bobcats (2-3). Amin Adamu added 13 points and Abdul Mohamed had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

