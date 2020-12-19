Dayton 65, Mississippi 62

MISSISSIPPI (4-0)

Buffen 5-8 2-4 12, White 4-7 0-0 8, Joiner 3-9 2-2 10, Shuler 4-16 2-3 12, Rodriguez 3-7 1-2 9, Allen 3-6 0-0 6, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Crowley 0-1 0-0 0, Collum 1-1 0-1 2, Vaughn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 7-12 62.

DAYTON (3-1)

Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Tshimanga 4-5 0-2 8, Chatman 8-13 4-7 21, Crutcher 7-12 5-7 23, Watson 3-5 2-2 11, Blakney 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 11-18 65.

Halftime_Mississippi 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 7-21 (Joiner 2-4, Rodriguez 2-4, Shuler 2-9, Hunter 1-1, Allen 0-1, Buffen 0-1, Crowley 0-1), Dayton 8-15 (Crutcher 4-6, Watson 3-4, Chatman 1-4, Blakney 0-1). Fouled Out_Buffen. Rebounds_Mississippi 37 (Rodriguez 14), Dayton 20 (Tshimanga 5). Assists_Mississippi 9 (White 3), Dayton 10 (Crutcher 4). Total Fouls_Mississippi 20, Dayton 14.

