Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

E. ILLINOIS (0-3)

Skipper-Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Dixon 3-7 2-5 8, Farquhar 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 5-6 0-0 13, Jo.Wallace 3-14 0-0 6, M.Johnson 6-9 0-0 14, Charles 4-10 0-0 9, Friday 2-4 2-2 6, Diarra 1-2 0-0 2, Alleruzzo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 5-9 63.

DAYTON (1-0)

C.Johnson 5-6 1-2 14, Tshimanga 3-7 4-4 10, Chatman 4-9 1-3 9, Crutcher 4-9 3-5 13, Watson 6-11 2-2 16, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Blakney 1-2 0-0 2, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 11-16 66.

Halftime_Dayton 38-33. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-13 (Smith 3-3, M.Johnson 2-3, Charles 1-5, Jo.Wallace 0-2), Dayton 7-15 (C.Johnson 3-3, Crutcher 2-4, Watson 2-6, Blakney 0-1, Chatman 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 32 (Skipper-Brown, Dixon 6), Dayton 29 (Tshimanga 8). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Jo.Wallace 4), Dayton 16 (Crutcher 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 16, Dayton 11.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game