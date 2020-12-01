Dayton 66, E. Illinois 63

E. ILLINOIS (0-3)
Skipper-Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Dixon 3-7 2-5 8, Farquhar 0-3 1-2 1, Smith 5-6 0-0 13, Jo.Wallace 3-14 0-0 6, M.Johnson 6-9 0-0 14, Charles 4-10 0-0 9, Friday 2-4 2-2 6, Diarra 1-2 0-0 2, Alleruzzo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 5-9 63.
DAYTON (1-0)
C.Johnson 5-6 1-2 14, Tshimanga 3-7 4-4 10, Chatman 4-9 1-3 9, Crutcher 4-9 3-5 13, Watson 6-11 2-2 16, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Sissoko 1-2 0-0 2, Blakney 1-2 0-0 2, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 11-16 66.
Halftime_Dayton 38-33. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 6-13 (Smith 3-3, M.Johnson 2-3, Charles 1-5, Jo.Wallace 0-2), Dayton 7-15 (C.Johnson 3-3, Crutcher 2-4, Watson 2-6, Blakney 0-1, Chatman 0-1). Rebounds_E. Illinois 32 (Skipper-Brown, Dixon 6), Dayton 29 (Tshimanga 8). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Jo.Wallace 4), Dayton 16 (Crutcher 6). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 16, Dayton 11.
