Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Dayton 66, N. Kentucky 60

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

N. KENTUCKY (2-2)

Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Djoko 0-0 0-0 0, Eleeda 1-2 0-0 3, Faulkner 4-16 5-10 15, Langdon 4-10 2-4 11, Robinson 5-12 3-5 13, Bohm 3-7 2-2 8, Warrick 2-4 1-2 6, Harge 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-23 60.

DAYTON (2-1)

Johnson 8-11 0-0 16, Tshimanga 2-3 0-0 4, Chatman 2-4 0-0 4, Crutcher 6-16 3-4 17, Watson 5-10 7-8 19, Blakney 3-6 0-0 6, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 10-12 66.

Halftime_Dayton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-24 (Faulkner 2-9, Eleeda 1-2, Warrick 1-2, Langdon 1-6, Robinson 0-2, Bohm 0-3), Dayton 4-13 (Watson 2-3, Crutcher 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Blakney 0-2). Fouled Out_Bohm. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 28 (Faulkner, Langdon, Robinson 5), Dayton 33 (Johnson 10). Assists_N. Kentucky 9 (Langdon 4), Dayton 16 (Crutcher 8). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 18, Dayton 21.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers