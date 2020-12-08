Dayton 66, N. Kentucky 60

N. KENTUCKY (2-2)
Nelson 2-3 0-0 4, Djoko 0-0 0-0 0, Eleeda 1-2 0-0 3, Faulkner 4-16 5-10 15, Langdon 4-10 2-4 11, Robinson 5-12 3-5 13, Bohm 3-7 2-2 8, Warrick 2-4 1-2 6, Harge 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-23 60.
DAYTON (2-1)
Johnson 8-11 0-0 16, Tshimanga 2-3 0-0 4, Chatman 2-4 0-0 4, Crutcher 6-16 3-4 17, Watson 5-10 7-8 19, Blakney 3-6 0-0 6, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 10-12 66.
Halftime_Dayton 36-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Kentucky 5-24 (Faulkner 2-9, Eleeda 1-2, Warrick 1-2, Langdon 1-6, Robinson 0-2, Bohm 0-3), Dayton 4-13 (Watson 2-3, Crutcher 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Blakney 0-2). Fouled Out_Bohm. Rebounds_N. Kentucky 28 (Faulkner, Langdon, Robinson 5), Dayton 33 (Johnson 10). Assists_N. Kentucky 9 (Langdon 4), Dayton 16 (Crutcher 8). Total Fouls_N. Kentucky 18, Dayton 21.
