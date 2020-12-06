Trending:
Sports News

Delaware 85, Pittsburgh 79

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 9:09 pm
DELAWARE (2-0)

Battle 2-8 0-0 4, Latimer 2-5 0-0 5, Oleary 2-3 2-4 6, Dickey 8-22 4-5 20, McBride 9-14 7-7 29, Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 4-8 1-2 13, Reid 0-2 0-0 0, Skinner 2-10 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-76 15-20 85

PITTSBURGH (2-1)

Igbokwe 4-6 3-4 11, Brown 3-4 1-2 7, Everett 8-18 2-2 23, Green 5-8 0-1 13, Harris 4-11 3-6 11, Ezeja 3-5 1-2 7, Judkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hayford 1-2 0-0 2, Strother 1-4 0-0 3, Clesca 1-3 0-0 2, King 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-61 10-17 79

Delaware 24 16 22 23 85
Pittsburgh 15 22 25 17 79

3-Point Goals_Delaware 10-27 (Battle 0-2, Latimer 1-3, Dickey 0-1, McBride 4-8, Johnson 4-7, Reid 0-2, Skinner 1-4), Pittsburgh 9-22 (Everett 5-10, Green 3-6, Harris 0-1, Strother 1-4, Clesca 0-1). Assists_Delaware 15 (Battle 4), Pittsburgh 15 (Everett 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Delaware 34 (Dickey 5-9), Pittsburgh 47 (Igbokwe 5-11). Total Fouls_Delaware 19, Pittsburgh 23. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Team 1. A_500.

