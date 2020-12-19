Delaware St. pays visit to Ga. Tech

Delaware State (0-2) vs. Georgia Tech (3-3)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State goes up against Georgia Tech in a non-conference matchup. Delaware State fell 99-73 at Coastal Carolina on Thursday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 74-64 home win over Florida A&M on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.POTENT PINKY: Pinky Wiley has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Delaware State’s Dominik Fragala has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 27.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Tech is rated second in the ACC with an average of 74.3 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

