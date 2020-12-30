On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dennis lifts Wichita State over Newman 81-43

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 9:14 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis registered 13 points as Wichita State easily defeated Newman 81-43 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler added 11 points, and Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds for Wichita State (5-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Joel Boyce had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jets. David Javorsky added seven rebounds and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

