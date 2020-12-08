Trending:
Denver 85, Colorado 84

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 10:43 pm
COLORADO (2-3)

Whittaker 0-2 1-2 1, Blacksten 1-1 0-0 3, Formann 6-13 2-2 17, Hollingshed 8-19 0-0 18, Sherrod 6-12 9-12 22, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Tuitele 0-6 2-2 2, Finau 5-9 0-0 11, Knight 1-6 3-6 5, Kulinska 1-4 3-5 5, Buford 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-72 20-29 84

DENVER (2-2)

Ezeudu 6-13 0-1 13, Jeffcoat 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 6-16 13-16 29, Hein 2-2 4-4 8, Jackson 5-9 0-0 14, Deem 3-5 0-2 7, Gritt 2-6 1-2 5, Malonga 0-0 0-0 0, Forney 2-3 4-5 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 22-30 85

Colorado 20 15 22 27 84
Denver 21 14 32 18 85

3-Point Goals_Colorado 8-25 (Blacksten 1-1, Formann 3-7, Hollingshed 2-5, Sherrod 1-4, Finau 1-4, Knight 0-2, Kulinska 0-2), Denver 11-23 (Ezeudu 1-3, Boyd 4-8, Jackson 4-6, Deem 1-2, Gritt 0-3, Forney 1-1). Assists_Colorado 11 (Hollingshed 4), Denver 15 (Gritt 6). Fouled Out_Colorado Sherrod, Finau, Denver Ezeudu, Jeffcoat. Rebounds_Colorado 43 (Knight 9-14), Denver 32 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Colorado 25, Denver 20. Technical Fouls_Colorado Sherrod 1, Tuitele 1. A_0.

