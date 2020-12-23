DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72

W. ILLINOIS (2-5)

Carius 5-15 2-2 15, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Pearson 6-12 3-4 15, Brookens 4-10 0-0 10, Jones 5-7 2-3 13, Flores 2-6 1-2 6, Watson 0-6 0-0 0, Burrell 1-4 0-0 2, Sandage 1-2 0-0 2, Jeter 0-1 0-0 0, Talton 2-3 1-2 7, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 9-13 72.

DEPAUL (1-0)

Ongenda 5-8 2-2 12, Freeman-Liberty 8-12 1-2 19, Lopez 5-7 1-1 11, Moore 8-15 2-4 22, Salnave 1-5 2-2 4, Elvis 5-8 0-0 12, Paulicap 2-2 1-2 5, McCauley 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-61 9-13 91.

Halftime_DePaul 44-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-31 (Carius 3-9, Talton 2-3, Brookens 2-6, Jones 1-2, Flores 1-3, Jeter 0-1, Sandage 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Watson 0-4), DePaul 10-20 (Moore 4-7, Elvis 2-3, Freeman-Liberty 2-3, McCauley 2-3, Lopez 0-1, Salnave 0-3). Rebounds_W. Illinois 29 (Carius, Pearson 7), DePaul 38 (Freeman-Liberty 8). Assists_W. Illinois 13 (Carius 3), DePaul 22 (Freeman-Liberty 6). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 12, DePaul 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.