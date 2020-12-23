On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

DePaul 91, W. Illinois 72

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 11:12 pm
< a min read
      

W. ILLINOIS (2-5)

Carius 5-15 2-2 15, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Pearson 6-12 3-4 15, Brookens 4-10 0-0 10, Jones 5-7 2-3 13, Flores 2-6 1-2 6, Watson 0-6 0-0 0, Burrell 1-4 0-0 2, Sandage 1-2 0-0 2, Jeter 0-1 0-0 0, Talton 2-3 1-2 7, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 9-13 72.

DEPAUL (1-0)

Ongenda 5-8 2-2 12, Freeman-Liberty 8-12 1-2 19, Lopez 5-7 1-1 11, Moore 8-15 2-4 22, Salnave 1-5 2-2 4, Elvis 5-8 0-0 12, Paulicap 2-2 1-2 5, McCauley 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-61 9-13 91.

Halftime_DePaul 44-25. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-31 (Carius 3-9, Talton 2-3, Brookens 2-6, Jones 1-2, Flores 1-3, Jeter 0-1, Sandage 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Watson 0-4), DePaul 10-20 (Moore 4-7, Elvis 2-3, Freeman-Liberty 2-3, McCauley 2-3, Lopez 0-1, Salnave 0-3). Rebounds_W. Illinois 29 (Carius, Pearson 7), DePaul 38 (Freeman-Liberty 8). Assists_W. Illinois 13 (Carius 3), DePaul 22 (Freeman-Liberty 6). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 12, DePaul 16.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity