Detroit 34, Chicago 30

|Detroit
|6
|7
|7
|14
|—
|34
|Chicago
|9
|14
|0
|7
|—
|30
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 45, 12:37.
Chi_Montgomery 13 run (kick blocked), 6:13.
Det_Peterson 3 run (kick failed), :15.
Second Quarter
Chi_Patterson 5 run (Santos kick), 10:10.
Det_Cephus 49 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:22.
Chi_Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), :36.
Third Quarter
Det_James 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:55.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 11:23.
Det_M.Jones 25 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:18.
Det_Peterson 5 run (Prater kick), 1:37.
A_0.
___
|
|Det
|Chi
|First downs
|24
|26
|Total Net Yards
|460
|389
|Rushes-yards
|22-60
|31-140
|Passing
|400
|249
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|5-71
|4-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-42-1
|26-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-2
|2-18
|Punts
|3-44.0
|4-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|27:42
|32:18
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Peterson 16-57, Johnson 3-3, Agnew 1-0, Stafford 2-0. Chicago, Montgomery 17-72, Patterson 10-59, Trubisky 3-6, Miller 1-3.
PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 27-42-1-402. Chicago, Trubisky 26-34-0-267.
RECEIVING_Detroit, M.Jones 8-116, Hockenson 7-84, Amendola 3-62, Cephus 2-63, Sanu 2-36, Agnew 2-24, Johnson 2-8, James 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 6-75, Miller 5-56, Kmet 5-37, Mooney 4-43, Montgomery 4-39, Wims 1-13, Patterson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
