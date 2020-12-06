On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Detroit 34, Chicago 30

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 4:15 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit 6 7 7 14 34
Chicago 9 14 0 7 30

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 45, 12:37.

Chi_Montgomery 13 run (kick blocked), 6:13.

Det_Peterson 3 run (kick failed), :15.

Second Quarter

Chi_Patterson 5 run (Santos kick), 10:10.

Det_Cephus 49 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:22.

Chi_Montgomery 4 run (Santos kick), :36.

Third Quarter

Det_James 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:55.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Trubisky (Santos kick), 11:23.

Det_M.Jones 25 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 2:18.

Det_Peterson 5 run (Prater kick), 1:37.

A_0.

___

Det Chi
First downs 24 26
Total Net Yards 460 389
Rushes-yards 22-60 31-140
Passing 400 249
Punt Returns 2-20 1-5
Kickoff Returns 5-71 4-67
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 27-42-1 26-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-2 2-18
Punts 3-44.0 4-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-45 3-20
Time of Possession 27:42 32:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Peterson 16-57, Johnson 3-3, Agnew 1-0, Stafford 2-0. Chicago, Montgomery 17-72, Patterson 10-59, Trubisky 3-6, Miller 1-3.

PASSING_Detroit, Stafford 27-42-1-402. Chicago, Trubisky 26-34-0-267.

RECEIVING_Detroit, M.Jones 8-116, Hockenson 7-84, Amendola 3-62, Cephus 2-63, Sanu 2-36, Agnew 2-24, Johnson 2-8, James 1-9. Chicago, Robinson 6-75, Miller 5-56, Kmet 5-37, Mooney 4-43, Montgomery 4-39, Wims 1-13, Patterson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

